Predators Keep Point Streak Alive in Thrilling Come-From-Behind Win Over Golden Knights

The streak’s not over yet.

Nashville erased a three-goal deficit in the third period and Roman Josi netted the overtime-winner to complete a thrilling 5-4 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

The result saw Nashville extend their franchise-record point streak to 18 games (16-0-2) and their winning streak to six.

“Being down 3-0, I think it's easy as a team to go, ‘It's probably not our game, it was bound to happen,’ but we just stuck with it,” Josi said. “And it shows a lot of character that we're like, ‘Hey, we can come back in this game, we're not done, we’ve got to stick to our game.’ Even after we’re down 4-1 going into the third, we knew if we played the way we have been we’d have a chance to come back. And obviously, the ending was pretty good.”

“This was a great opportunity for our group to grow a little bit going into the third period, because there are going to be times when you’re down,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “Let's see if we can just chip away at it without losing our identity, without getting away from what makes us successful. And I thought the group responded incredibly.”

Tuesday’s overtime victory additionally bumped Nashville four points ahead of the Golden Knights in the Western Conference Wild Card race and moved the team to 21-15-1 at home with just 10 games remaining in the campaign.

QUICK HITS

Josi for Hart, Josi for Norris

When his team needed him most, Nashville’s captain delivered once again.

Josi’s overtime-winner was the defenseman’s third deciding goal of Nashville’s 18-game streak and gave him his 24th point (8g-16a) since the franchise-record streak began on Feb. 17.