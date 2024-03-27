Predators Keep Point Streak Alive in Thrilling Come-From-Behind Win Over Golden Knights

Nashville Extends Point Streak to 18 Games (16-0-2), Begins Two-Game Road Trip on Thursday Against Arizona

By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

The streak’s not over yet.

Nashville erased a three-goal deficit in the third period and Roman Josi netted the overtime-winner to complete a thrilling 5-4 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

The result saw Nashville extend their franchise-record point streak to 18 games (16-0-2) and their winning streak to six. 

“Being down 3-0, I think it's easy as a team to go, ‘It's probably not our game, it was bound to happen,’ but we just stuck with it,” Josi said. “And it shows a lot of character that we're like, ‘Hey, we can come back in this game, we're not done, we’ve got to stick to our game.’ Even after we’re down 4-1 going into the third, we knew if we played the way we have been we’d have a chance to come back. And obviously, the ending was pretty good.”

“This was a great opportunity for our group to grow a little bit going into the third period, because there are going to be times when you’re down,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “Let's see if we can just chip away at it without losing our identity, without getting away from what makes us successful. And I thought the group responded incredibly.” 

Tuesday’s overtime victory additionally bumped Nashville four points ahead of the Golden Knights in the Western Conference Wild Card race and moved the team to 21-15-1 at home with just 10 games remaining in the campaign.

QUICK HITS

Josi for Hart, Josi for Norris

When his team needed him most, Nashville’s captain delivered once again.

Josi’s overtime-winner was the defenseman’s third deciding goal of Nashville’s 18-game streak and gave him his 24th point (8g-16a) since the franchise-record streak began on Feb. 17.

During that span, Josi has not only recorded the second-most points among his teammates, but the second most among all League defensemen. Josi continues to lead all League defensemen in total goals this season (19). 

“He’s been unbelievable,” Predators forward Filip Forsberg said. “Even at the start of season, maybe he didn't put up the numbers that everyone's used to him doing, but the way he's been playing all year for us has been awesome. And the way he is in the room is just so inspiring. We're lucky to have him for sure, and it's good that he should be in the [Hart Trophy] conversation and the Norris conversation. He could probably be in a couple more conversations too and nobody would argue.” 

“He's been phenomenal the whole stretch and pretty much all year,” Brunette said. “He just takes your team on his back and goes. And all the talk that he's getting is more than deserved. I’ve said this a few times, but I think we kind of get spoiled with him and we take him for granted. And nights like tonight remind you that you shouldn't take him for granted.”

Top Line Keeps Rolling

Nashville’s top line of Forsberg (1g-2a), Ryan O’Reilly (1g-2a) and Gustav Nyquist (1g-1a) factored heavily once more, combining for eight points against the Golden Knights.

“It’s so fun playing with those two, my Swedish meatballs,” O’Reilly said. “They're quite exciting out there. They're so smart the way they handle the puck and I think working together is so much fun. With the plays we’re making, we're making a difference whenever we can and it's exciting.” 

O’Reilly’s third-period goal was his 25th of the season and his first since March 10 vs. Minnesota. His two assists gave the forward his fifth three-point game of the season and the second during Nashville’s 18-game run.

Nyquist’s tying goal extended his point streak to six games (3g-6a) and earned him his 15th multi-point game of the season and his eighth since Nashville’s streak began. The forward now has 24 points (8g-16a) during that span.

Forty-sberg

Scoring in the second period, Forsberg reached the 40-goal mark for the second time of his career and became the first player in Predators history to record multiple 40-goal campaigns and multiple 80-point campaigns.

Forsberg additionally matched a season-high seven-game point streak (7g-7a) and a franchise-high six-game goal streak.

His goal and two assists earned the forward his eighth three-point performance of the season, tying a career-high established during the 2021-22 campaign. 

For Smashville

Smashville loomed large during Tuesday’s contest, and the Predators found themselves feeding off a raucous home crowd once again en route to a massive come-from-behind victory.

“I think they're feeding off of us as much as we fed off them,” Brunette said. “I think they see the effort and they see the camaraderie and they see that everybody's pulling and we're playing hard in front of them. And I think we're rallying them, maybe a little bit. But I've said this a million times, it's an electric place to play. As an opposing player and being on the home side, when it gets going like that, especially in the third period, it's a pretty special place.”

“That's what you play for,” Josi said. “We scored one and they got loud, and we scored another one and they got louder. And then obviously we tied it up and I think everybody was standing the rest of the game. And as a player, you need to soak these moments in because they're fun and they're awesome. And I think we did a good job of staying focused, but at the same time you’ve got to enjoy those moments and I think that's why Bridgestone is one of the best places to play.”

Five for Janko

Jankowski’s second-period goal was his fifth of the season and the second in his last four games. Luke Evangelista recorded his 18th assist of the season and Jeremy Lauzon his eighth on the goal.

UP NEXT

The Predators kick off a two-game road trip on Thursday when they face the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena.

Puck drop is at 9 p.m. CT with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

NOTES

  • The last team to record a point streak of 18 or more games was the 2021-22 Colorado Avalanche, the eventual Stanley Cup Champions.
  • The Predators became the eighth team to register a three-goal, third-period comeback win this season. They joined the Kings (Dec. 5, 2023), Sharks (Dec. 5, 2023), Blues (Dec. 23, 2023), Coyotes (Dec. 27, 2023), Canucks (Jan. 27), Jets (March 2) and Stars (March 5).
  • Josi’s ninth career overtime goal is the third most by a defenseman with a single franchise in NHL history. He trails only Kris Letang (11 w/ PIT) and Brent Burns (10 w/ SJS).
  • Evangelista improved his career totals to 22-26—48 and moved into a tie with Tanner Jeannot (29-19—48) for the second-most points by a rookie in Predators history. Filip Forsberg (27-42—69) tops the list.
  • Lauzon returned from injury for his first game since March 16 vs. Seattle and recorded an assist and four hits over 20:33 of ice time.
  • Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Alexandre Carrier (upper body), Dante Fabbro (upper body, week-to-week), Cody Glass and Spencer Stastney (upper body, week-to-week) were scratched and did not skate in Tuesday’s game.

