Predators Select Martin, Reid, Lee in First Round of 2025 NHL Draft

Nashville, Tenn. (June 27, 2025) - The Nashville Predators made three selections in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft – hosted in Los Angeles at the Peacock Theater – on Friday taking forward Brady Martin with the fifth overall pick, defenseman Cameron Reid with the 21st overall pick (acquired via trade from Ottawa in exchange for the 23rd and 67th overall picks in the 2025 NHL Draft) and forwardRyker Lee with the 26th overall pick.

“At the end of all that, we are pleased with the way it went,” Predators Assistant General Manager/Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty said. “We felt that we accomplished a lot of what we talked about and a lot of what we planned on. They are all players that we liked and wanted. In terms of filling some of our needs, that kind of fell in place for us. They are all excellent players, all very high character and work ethic. We think that they are going to be very good players for us and drive our culture as well.”

Martin, 18 (3/16/07), was the No. 11-ranked North American skater in NHL Central Scouting’s rankings. He recorded a career-high 72 points (33g-39a), 72 penalty minutes and a +25 rating in 57 games this season while serving as an alternate captain for the Soo Greyhounds of the OHL. The 6-foot, 187-pound forward ranked second on the Greyhounds in goals, assists, points and penalty minutes and first in plus-minus rating. Martin then went on to record four points (2g-2a) in five postseason games. In his rookie OHL season in 2023-24, Martin tallied 28 points (10g-18a), 40 penalty minutes and a +12 rating in 52 contests. Internationally, Martin, who was born in Elmira, Ont., has represented Canada at three competitions, debuting for his country at the 2023 World U-17 Hockey Challenge, recording two goals and an assist in seven games. He also represented Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, posting four assists in five games en route to a gold medal, and at the 2025 World U-18 Championship, again winning the title while being named to the tournament’s All-Star Team.

“One of the unique things Brady has is the ‘it factor,’ and he has great leadership skills, a fantastic work ethic and is a hell of a hockey player,” Predators General Manager Barry Trotz said. “When it matters most, he steps up, and that’s the ‘it factor’ that we saw in him. He is a unique person and I think he will be a great fit for Nashville. He is a humble young man. He was the only player selected high who did not come to the Draft because his whole family could not come; I think that’s pretty special and says a lot about his character. We know that we were lucky to get him.”

Reid, 18 (4/8/07), was the No. 23-ranked North American skater in NHL Central Scouting’s rankings. The 6-foot, 175-pound defenseman served as an alternate captain for the OHL’s Kitchener Rangers in 2024-25, recording career highs with 54 points (14g-40a) and a +39 rating in 67 games. He led the team in assists and was third in points; Reid also ranked in the Top 10 in goals (seventh), points (10th) and plus-minus rating (fifth) by a defenseman in the league. In the postseason, he tallied five assists in 14 contests, helping lead Kitchener to the OHL’s conference finals. He has totaled 77 points (16g-61a) in 116 career OHL outings. Internationally, Reid, who was born in Aylmer, Ont., won gold with Canada at the 2023 U-17 World Hockey Championship, picking up two points (1g-1a) in eight games.

“As we moved up, we feel that Reid is a guy who is really dynamic,” Kealty said. “He is an exceptional skater with a very strong hockey IQ. Those type of guys can play heavy minutes on both sides of the puck, and we are happy with that pick.”

Lee, 18 (11/8/06), established USHL career highs in games played (58), goals (31), assists (37) and points (68) with Madison in 2024-25, winning the league’s Rookie of the Year award and earning a spot on its First All-Star Team. He led the Capitols in goals and points and tied for the team lead in assists en route to a third-place finish by Madison in the Eastern Conference. Lee ranked fourth in the league in points and goals and tied for seventh in assists. Lee is committed to play collegiate hockey at Michigan State University in 2025-26.

“He has a great offensive skill set and a great shot and release,” Kealty said. “He can shoot pucks from different angles, and is in a really good spot going to Michigan State in terms of his development.”

Rounds 2-7 of the 2025 NHL Draft continue Saturday morning at 10 a.m. CT with the Predators holding five selections: No. 35 (second round); No. 55 (second round); No. 131 (fifth round); No. 163 (sixthround); and No. 182 (sixth round).

