Trotz, Kealty Talk Selecting Martin Fifth Overall as Preds Pick Three in First Round of 2025 NHL Draft

Sometimes, you just know.

Long before the Predators were scheduled to make the fifth overall selection at the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles, Nashville General Manager Barry Trotz and Co. had a pretty good idea of who they were hoping to add with the pick.

So, when the Preds were up on Friday night at the Peacock Theater, they didn’t hesitate.

Brady Martin was their choice, and shortly after selecting the offensively skilled and highly competitive centerman, the Preds explained why the Canadian farm boy was their guy.

“There were some really good names on the board, but I watched these guys in the room with scouts, and it came to a little bit of an ‘it’ factor,” Trotz said from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. “A guy shows up, all those intangibles, the work ethic, all those things. I mean, there's not too many things that are going to get in this guy's way. We had some tough decisions, but there was total passion on this pick. We have good intel that a lot of teams had him where we did. So, really, really good pick. I love this kid. When we met him at the Combine, he's infectious. We're really happy to have him.”

“I just think the combination of the competitiveness, the drive and the physicality, but his offensive talent as well,” Preds Assistant General Manager/Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty said of why they picked Martin. “I think there's a reason why he was a trending player. If you look at what he did in the second half of the season from an offensive standpoint and what he produced for the U-18 Canadian team that won the Gold medal at the U-18 World Championships, that's why he was rising the way he did - really kind of the complete package. There were a lot of great players to choose from, but we just felt that at the end of the day, he had the whole package for us.”

That positive trending was evident as Martin’s season went along with the Soo Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League.

The 18-year-old recorded a career-high 72 points (33g-39a), 72 penalty minutes and a +25 rating in 57 games last season while serving as an alternate captain for his club. The 6-foot, 187-pound forward ranked second on the Greyhounds in goals, assists, points and penalty minutes and first in plus-minus rating.

Internationally, Martin, who was born in Elmira, Ont., has represented Canada at three competitions, debuting for his country at the 2023 World U-17 Hockey Challenge, recording two goals and an assist in seven games. He also skated for Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, posting four assists in five games en route to a gold medal, and at the 2025 World U-18 Championship, again winning the title while being named to the tournament’s All-Star Team.