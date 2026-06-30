Following Successful Rookie Collegiate Season, Preds Prospect Lee Returns to Development Camp Ready to Impress

One of Nashville's First-Round Picks in 2025, Ryker Lee Continues to Show Offensive Capabilities

Nashville Predators Development Camp, Ryker Lee

© Nashville Predators

By Audrey Dayton
Nashville Predators

College hockey doesn’t typically end up on SportsCenter’s Top 10, but a spinning, highlight-reel goal from Ryker Lee tends to be the exception. 

Lee, selected 26th overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2025 NHL Draft, went viral for spinorama goals, puck dribbles and clutch plays during his rookie season at Michigan State University in 2025-26. He finished with 30 points (15a-15g) in 35 games.

The right winger is best known for his stick-handling — which earned him a distinct nickname early in his hockey career: The Wizard. 

He’s found ways to fit that creativity into the NCAA, and is doing the same at Preds Development Camp this week. 

“Something our coaches harp on a lot is playing with details and playing the right way, and then your skill can come out,” Lee said following Tuesday’s practice at Centennial Ice Rink. “Playing within the system, and then trying to capitalize when the other team gives you time and space, and being ready for those moments [is key].”

Lee rose to the occasion when he netted the overtime game-winner against (then-No. 1) Boston University in October, at the World Junior Championship when he provided two, vital, game-tying goals for Team USA, and when he scored MSU’s first goal of the NCAA Tournament.  

Those experiences have traveled with him, all the way to Nashville for his second Preds Development Camp. 

Last year, Lee arrived as a recent first-round pick, just one step closer to his dream of playing in the NHL. This year, he has collegiate experience to lean on. 

Plus, he’s grown in the gym, which has translated nicely to the ice.

“My pace with the puck, without the puck, forechecking; physically, I've gotten a lot better,” Lee said. “I'm really trying to work on my puck protection and being stronger on pucks down in the corners next year, especially as it gets harder against college players, and then moving on to the pros as well.”

Ryker Lee speaks to the media at Development Camp.

Lee said college hockey is the best it's ever been, which is good news for the Preds given the number of prospects already in or entering the NCAA this season — including recent first-round pick Tommy Bleyl, who will join Lee at MSU in the fall. 

“It's been great getting to know him,” Lee said regarding Bleyl. “He's been asking me questions and I'm excited to get him on campus. We're going to have a great group next year.” 

The two have already talked about the competitiveness of the Big Ten, something several players at Preds Development Camp experience, including Jack Ivankovic, the University of Michigan goaltender and Nashville’s second-round pick in 2025.

“It's funny seeing Jack Ivankovic especially,” Lee said about his rival goaltender. “I didn't score on him this year, so I've just been telling him I'm watching him this week. I'm trying to figure out how to score on him, so I can get him next year.” 

But for this week, the two share the title of Preds prospects focused on learning from their coaches and peers.  

“The experience we have with our coaches and development staff with [Pro Development Coach Mark Borowiecki] and guys like that [is beneficial],” Lee said. “[They] have played in the League, and can kind of give us advice on transitioning into the League and what's different about it.”  

While Lee’s focused on building pro habits, he echoed the same mentality of fellow prospect Cameron Reid: staying in the present.  

“I'm just trying to worry about where my feet are,” Lee said. “This year I'm going to try and have as good of a year as I can, and if that means I'm going to have an opportunity to come play in Nashville, that'd be amazing. If not, that's what it is. I'm just going to try and do my best and worry about the next day.”  

There’s no doubt that the NHL is Lee’s goal. He’s on a rather strong path so far, but until then, he’s not worried about the timeline. 

Instead, Lee is going to keep doing what he loves to do - and maybe score a highlight-reel goal or two in the process.

“For me, it's super easy,” Lee said about his developmental timeline. “I have so much fun showing up to the rink every day. There's no place I'd rather be, so I'm just having fun and trying to learn from guys and make new relationships with the guys here.”

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