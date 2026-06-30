Following Successful Rookie Collegiate Season, Preds Prospect Lee Returns to Development Camp Ready to Impress

College hockey doesn’t typically end up on SportsCenter’s Top 10, but a spinning, highlight-reel goal from Ryker Lee tends to be the exception.

Lee, selected 26th overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2025 NHL Draft, went viral for spinorama goals, puck dribbles and clutch plays during his rookie season at Michigan State University in 2025-26. He finished with 30 points (15a-15g) in 35 games.

The right winger is best known for his stick-handling — which earned him a distinct nickname early in his hockey career: The Wizard.

He’s found ways to fit that creativity into the NCAA, and is doing the same at Preds Development Camp this week.

“Something our coaches harp on a lot is playing with details and playing the right way, and then your skill can come out,” Lee said following Tuesday’s practice at Centennial Ice Rink. “Playing within the system, and then trying to capitalize when the other team gives you time and space, and being ready for those moments [is key].”

Lee rose to the occasion when he netted the overtime game-winner against (then-No. 1) Boston University in October, at the World Junior Championship when he provided two, vital, game-tying goals for Team USA, and when he scored MSU’s first goal of the NCAA Tournament.

Those experiences have traveled with him, all the way to Nashville for his second Preds Development Camp.

Last year, Lee arrived as a recent first-round pick, just one step closer to his dream of playing in the NHL. This year, he has collegiate experience to lean on.

Plus, he’s grown in the gym, which has translated nicely to the ice.

“My pace with the puck, without the puck, forechecking; physically, I've gotten a lot better,” Lee said. “I'm really trying to work on my puck protection and being stronger on pucks down in the corners next year, especially as it gets harder against college players, and then moving on to the pros as well.”