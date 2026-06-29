Predators Acquire Nils Hoglander From Vancouver

Forward Scored Career-High 24 Goals in 2023-24 With Canucks

Nashville Predators Acquire Nils Hoglander From Vancouver
By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (June 29, 2026) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Chris MacFarland announced today that the team has acquired forward Nils Hoglander (NIHLZ HOHG-lan-duhr) from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Colorado’s third-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft.

“We are excited to add Nils Hoglander to our mix,” MacFarland said. “He is a 25-year-old experienced winger who is known for his relentless, high-energy style of play, bringing a consistent motor to the lineup night after night. We believe the player can come in and have a key role.”

Hoglander, 25 (12/20/00), recorded five points (2g-3a) and 52 hits in 38 games for the Canucks in 2025-26, missing the majority of the campaign due to an injury. In the 2024-25 season, he tallied 25 points (8g-17a) and a +5 rating with Vancouver; the season prior, the 5-foot-9, 185-pound forward posted career highs in goals (24) – all at even strength – and points (36), finishing fourth and seventh on his team, respectively, in each category. Hoglander additionally owns two points (1g-1a) in 11 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Originally selected by Vancouver in the second round (40th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Hoglanderhas recorded 120 points (60g-60a) in 331 career NHL games, all with the Canucks. Prior to his time in North America, he played for Rögle BK of the Swedish Hockey League, ranking fourth among U-20 skaters in scoring in 2019-20 with 16 points (9g-7a). Internationally, the Bockträsk, Sweden, native has represented his country on multiple occasions, claiming bronze at the 2020 World Junior Championship and 2018 U-18 World Championship.

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