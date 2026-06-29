Preds Prospects Getting to Work, Taking in Every Moment as Development Camp Begins

That moment might just be a small taste of what’s to come for Bleyl and other NHL hopefuls attending Nashville’s annual Development Camp this week. For most, there’s a long way to go before that dream becomes reality, but Monday’s first practice was very much another step in the process.

And now that the anticipation of camp has turned into the real thing, there’s plenty to soak in.

“The biggest thing is to get better, and then after that it's to meet everybody, meet the staff, meet all the other teammates and everything, and I think I've done a pretty good job at that so far,” Bleyl said. “We have a [few] more days left, so I’m just trying to squeeze everything I can out of it.”

“I'm just trying to take it all in,” Cullen said Monday. “I’m trying to take in all the resources, all the coaching staff, all the meetings that we have; I’m just trying to really enjoy my time here and take it all in. That's what I've been doing so far, and it’s been unbelievable.”

Cullen and Bleyl, both picked by the Preds in the first round of last Friday’s Draft in Buffalo, joined the rest of their 2026 Draft class with all eight players selected by Nashville over the weekend in attendance at camp.

All three of Nashville's first-rounders from 2025 - Brady Martin, Cameron Reid and Ryker Lee - as well as Egor Surin, picked by the Preds in the first round of 2024, are all participating this week as well.

In total, 31 skaters and six goaltenders are looking to make the most of their opportunity to impress in front of staff from both the Predators and the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals with on-ice sessions and off-ice teachings in the days ahead.

For someone like Reid, who is attending his second Development Camp after captaining the OHL’s Kitchener Rangers to a Memorial Cup Championship last month, the familiarity is helpful when it comes to a setting such as this.

“I have a little more experience, but I’m just a little older and can take more in and just go with the flow,” Reid said. “I think just getting your name out there, getting an eye for everyone; [the coaches] can look at you and they can tell themselves, ‘He's a pretty good player, we can use him in the future.’ So, I think that's a big thing for me.”