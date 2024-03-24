Predators Earn Back-to-Back Shutouts, Establish 17-Game Point Streak in 1-0 Win Over Red Wings

The longest point streak of the 2023-24 NHL campaign belongs to the Nashville Predators.

Filip Forsberg scored the only goal of the game late in the third period and Juuse Saros earned Nashville their second straight shutout as the Predators defeated the Detroit Red Wings, 1-0, at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

The result stretched Nashville’s franchise-record point streak to 17 games (15-0-2), their winning streak to five games and their home record to 20-15-1.

“I think we just kind of take over as we go,” Forsberg said. “Obviously this one was two periods that weren’t necessarily the greatest, but we know what we can do. We know what we worked hard for in training camp, and everything that's been hard I do want to give some credit to, [because] we're in very good shape. We all come out ready to go in the third and obviously that was by far our best period of the night and we ended up winning.”

“I give credit to Detroit, they played hard, they were fast and they were in our face a little bit,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I think we've been on a stretch for a long time where we've given everything we've had, and I think we ran out a little bit of gas both physically and probably as much emotionally over the stretch. We have to be mindful of rest and recovery, and we can’t expect us to be great every night. But for me, the proudest [I’ve been] of the group during the stretch is that we're able to find it in the third period, get to our identity and everybody was pulling. That's just growth at the end of the game, we're giving our bodies up, everybody is diving for pucks. We weren't going to let one in. I think it was a feeling from the bench that [the puck] wasn't going to go in tonight because we were willing it. And so it was a testament to our whole team tonight.”

QUICK HITS

Feisty Fil

With 55 minutes elapsed without a goal, No. 9 proved the hero on Saturday evening.

Collecting the puck down low and lifting it over Detroit netminder Alex Lyon, Forsberg gave the Predators the only goal they’d need to reach their League-best point streak.