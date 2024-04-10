Predators Clinch 2024 Playoff Berth in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Jets

Nashville Clinches 16th Postseason Berth in Franchise History in Penultimate Home Game of the 2023-24 Campaign

WPG Capper
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

In most cases, an overtime loss would leave the Nashville Predators feeling a certain level of dissatisfaction.

Tuesday, however, proved a rare exception.

Rallying out of a two-goal deficit in the third period to force overtime against the Winnipeg Jets, the Predators earned the solitary point needed to punch their ticket to the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“It's the first one on the checklist,” Predators forward Ryan O’Reilly said. “Obviously making the playoffs is a huge accomplishment. I think we're proud as a group. The guys worked hard for this. Of course, it would have been nice to win that one, but I thought we showed great resilience tonight. We stuck with it and I thought we owned it for most of the game. But to get in the playoffs, that’s the first step and it's a big step. And something to be proud of, for sure.”

“They built the identity, not me,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “And we’ve said it a million times, but [relentless] is just a word. It's what they do night in and night out, and I think they're wearing it very proudly and they're bringing it every night. And the process that we're going through, it's been on top of our game, and we’ve got to keep building our game. It's going to get harder and harder, but we've seemed to relish in the hardness of games and the big moments.”

The result saw Nashville clinch the 16th postseason berth in their last 20 seasons, tied for the most in the NHL over that span.

QUICK HITS

Relentless Preds

Allowing three unanswered goals off Winnipeg’s first five shots, the Predators could have easily called Tuesday’s game a lost cause.

But with the same relentless attitude that drove them to an historic 18-point run, the Predators proved there was plenty of fight left in their game, first with a momentous goal from Spencer Stastney as a Nashville penalty expired, then with the equalizer from O’Reilly that sent Smashville into a fervor.

“It feels good,” Predators forward Michael McCarron said. “Tonight didn't go the way we wanted, but it's a process and I think we had a lot of heart. I’ve never been on a team that doesn't quit ‘til the end of the game and it's pretty special. It's something you don't really ever see. I've been on a lot of teams in my career and I haven't been on a team that fights to the end like this. So, it's a pretty special group and it's good to get that point tonight.”

“We were probably the better team tonight,” forward Luke Evangelista said. “We just outchanced them and we were hounding them all over pucks and we had our look that we just weren't able to bury. But to outplay a team that you’re hunting in the standings, I'd say it's a good feeling, for sure.”

The Predators indeed outplayed their Central Division rival, outshooting them in all three periods (14-11 in the first, 22-5 in the second and 12-4 in the third). Nashville’s 48 shots on goal were one short of matching a season-high, established on March 9 vs. Columbus.

Stand With Smashville

Though Winnipeg entered Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday with one of the most formidable road records in the NHL, Smashville showed up to protect the house.

Starting with McCarron’s fighting major in the third period - and his ensuing celebration - Smashville got loud and stayed that way to the very end.

“I knew we'd been pressing, we had tons of shots on net and we just needed something from something,” McCarron said. “I knew [the fight] was going to get the crowd into it and I don't normally celebrate like that, but I felt the crowd needed it tonight and they might have jumpstarted us to get to tying that game, there.”

“It’s been really amazing,” forward Tommy Novak said. “The whole season, it's been really awesome to see. I’ve never been a part of an atmosphere like this, so it’s amazing and it definitely gives you a little extra jump, for sure.”

A Career High for Vange

While he may have exited Tuesday’s contest with zero points, Luke Evangelista factored heavily in Nashville’s clinching performance, recording a career-high 10 shots on goal and 13 attempts.

“He had good mojo tonight, and he's been really good down the stretch,” Brunette said. “And tonight, he had it going on and his skill came out. And when you put the work in and you skate like he's been skating, you're getting the puck more. And when you have the puck more, your skill comes out. And it was a great showing tonight.”

Novak’s 16th

Novak’s first-period goal was his 16th of the season and the forward’s first since March 19.

Novak needs one goal to match a career-high established during the 2022-23 season.

500 for Gus

Factoring on O’Reilly’s equalizer, Gustav Nyquist reached 500 career points (197g-303a) in his 782nd career game.

Nyquist’s assist was additionally his 50th of the season and made him the second player in Predators history to record 50 assists in his first season with the franchise, following Paul Kariya (54 in 2005-06).

UP NEXT

The Predators hit the road for the second-to-last time this season for a Central Division showdown against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

Puck drop at United Center is at 7:30 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

NOTES

  • Josi (21-59—80) became the third active defenseman with multiple 80-point seasons (also 96 in 2021-22), joining Erik Karlsson (2x) and Cale Makar (2x).
  • Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Tyson Barrie, Dante Fabbro and Cody Glass were scratched and did not skate in Tuesday’s game.

