Predators Clinch 2024 Playoff Berth in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Jets

In most cases, an overtime loss would leave the Nashville Predators feeling a certain level of dissatisfaction.

Tuesday, however, proved a rare exception.

Rallying out of a two-goal deficit in the third period to force overtime against the Winnipeg Jets, the Predators earned the solitary point needed to punch their ticket to the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“It's the first one on the checklist,” Predators forward Ryan O’Reilly said. “Obviously making the playoffs is a huge accomplishment. I think we're proud as a group. The guys worked hard for this. Of course, it would have been nice to win that one, but I thought we showed great resilience tonight. We stuck with it and I thought we owned it for most of the game. But to get in the playoffs, that’s the first step and it's a big step. And something to be proud of, for sure.”

“They built the identity, not me,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “And we’ve said it a million times, but [relentless] is just a word. It's what they do night in and night out, and I think they're wearing it very proudly and they're bringing it every night. And the process that we're going through, it's been on top of our game, and we’ve got to keep building our game. It's going to get harder and harder, but we've seemed to relish in the hardness of games and the big moments.”

The result saw Nashville clinch the 16th postseason berth in their last 20 seasons, tied for the most in the NHL over that span.

QUICK HITS

Relentless Preds

Allowing three unanswered goals off Winnipeg’s first five shots, the Predators could have easily called Tuesday’s game a lost cause.

But with the same relentless attitude that drove them to an historic 18-point run, the Predators proved there was plenty of fight left in their game, first with a momentous goal from Spencer Stastney as a Nashville penalty expired, then with the equalizer from O’Reilly that sent Smashville into a fervor.