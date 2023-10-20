Nashville Predators Community Relations Week Set for Oct. 23-27

Nashville, Tenn. (October 20, 2023) – The Nashville Predators are set to host their annual Community Relations Week presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee from Oct. 23-27. Nashville Predators players will participate in the weeklong event featuring visits to 10 different organizations in the Middle Tennessee Community.

“The Predators Foundation is devoted to using its platform to serve the needs of the community and meet the educational, social, health and cultural needs throughout Nashville,” Nashville Predators Director of Community Relations Kristen Harris said. “We look forward to hosting Community Relations Week every season and giving our players and staff the opportunity to visit and work alongside the amazing organizations that have positively impacted our community.”

“It’s an honor to support the Nashville Predators’ efforts to engage as a team with so many different organizations in the greater Nashville area,” John Maki, Vice President of Sales and Account Management for BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, said. “Community Relations Week reflects the values we share, setting aside time to connect with and highlight some of the groups doing important work with Middle Tennesseans – serving many of our neighbors - every day.”

As part of the Foundation’s mission to funnel the excitement of professional sports towards the needs of the community, the Preds will spend time with the groups listed below during their 2023 Community Relations Week presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee.

Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt (Oct. 23, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. CT)*

2200 Children’s Way

Nashville, TN 37203

Activity: Dressing up for Halloween and activities with children in Seacrest Studios

Players: Filip Forsberg, Kevin Lankinen, Colton Sissons

Nashville Predators Alumni Clay Shoot (Oct. 25, 1:30-3:30 p.m. CT)

Nashville Gun Club

100 County Hospital Rd

Nashville, TN 37218

Activity: Shooting with a foursome and greeting attendees

Players: Gustav Nyquist, Ryan McDonagh, Cole Smith, Yakov Trenin

Tennessee School For the Blind (Oct. 26, 2-3 p.m. CT)

115 Stewarts Ferry Pike

Nashville, TN 37214

Activity: Play Goalball with participants

Players: Tommy Novak, Kiefer Sherwood

Autism Career Training (ACT) (Oct. 26, 2:30 – 3:45 p.m. CT)

6515 Holt Road

Nashville, TN 37211

Activity: Pickleball and activities with trainees

Players: Dante Fabbro, Philip Tomasino

Dog Park (Oct. 26, 5-6 p.m. CT)

Fair Park Dog Park

300 Rains Ave

Nashville, TN 37203

Activity: Dog Park meet up with Preds Pet Club members

Players: Jeremy Lauzon, Juuse Saros

Able Voices (Oct. 27, 3-4:30 p.m. CT)

Cumberland Park

592 S First St

Nashville, TN 37201

(Pedestrian Bridge on the Nissan Stadium side)

Activity: Photography lessons with those with disabilities

Players: Tyson Barrie, Samuel Fagemo

AMEND (Oct. 27, 3:30-4:30 p.m. CT)

Shelby Park Community Center

401 S 20th St

Nashville, TN 37206

Activity: Q&A with the children and activities

Players: Ryan O’Reilly, Juuso Parssinen

Hattie B’s (Oct. 27, 5-6 p.m. CT)

Vandy LifeFlight

214 Glenrose Ave

Nashville, TN 37210

Activity: Dinner food delivery to LifeFlight crew at Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Players: Alexandre Carrier, Michael McCarron

Boo at the Zoo (Oct. 27, 5-6 p.m. CT)

Nashville Zoo

3777 Nolensville Pike

Nashville, TN 37211

Activity: Sign autographs and take photos with fans

Players: Luke Evangelista, Cody Glass

CORE Program pres. by Bridgestone (Oct. 27, 5-6 p.m. CT)

Ford Ice Center Antioch

5264 Hickory Hollow Pkwy

Antioch, TN 37013

Activity: CORE program season launch, meet and greet with kids, autographs, etc.

Player: Roman Josi

Media not permitted

Players subject to change*

If you are interested in covering any of these locations, please RSVP to Katie Cafiero at [email protected].

ABOUT THE NASHVILLE PREDATORS FOUNDATION EMPOWERED BY SMILEDIRECTCLUB

The Preds Foundation has partnered with Nashville-based SmileDirectClub in an ongoing effort to meet educational, social, health and cultural needs throughout Nashville and Middle Tennessee. The Preds Foundation is devoted to using its platform and influence from its affiliation with professional sports to serve the needs of the community by offering unique resources and financial support to local youth and family-oriented organizations. In 2023, the Preds Foundation awarded $800,040 in grants to 172 local non-profits through its Helper Grants empowered by SmileDirectClub program. Since its inception in 1998, the Preds Foundation has awarded over $22 million in grants, SuperGrants, donations and in-kind gifts to the greater Middle Tennessee community. To learn more about the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub and to see a list of upcoming events, visit www.nashvillepredators.com/foundation or follow our Instagram, X and Facebook pages.