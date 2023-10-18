News Feed

Preds Handed 6-1 Defeat by Oilers at Home

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Oilers, Oct. 17

This Month in SMASHVILLE History: October

College Hockey, Coffee Runs and 'Endless' Travel: On the Road with Preds AGM, Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty

Sissons Scores Twice but Penalties Cost Preds in 3-2 Loss to Bruins

GAME DAY: Preds at Bruins, Oct. 14

Backbone & Smiles: New Preds GM Barry Trotz on the POP

Who's Who in White & Blue: Six Preds Prospects to Watch in Milwaukee in 2023-24

Preds Shut Out Kraken, 3-0, in Home Opener at Bridgestone Arena

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Kraken, Oct. 12

Musician, Family Man, Leader: Get to Know Ryan O'Reilly

Preds Fall to Lightning, 5-3, in Opening Night Thriller

GAME DAY: Preds at Lightning, Oct. 10

Predators Set 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

ESPN's John Buccigross Previews Preds vs. Lightning Opening Night Matchup

Nashville Mayor Proclaims Oct. 10 'Nashville Predators Golden Pride Day'

Celebrate The Preds 25th Anniversary With The Nissan Scavenger Hunt

Predators Assign Denis Gurianov to Milwaukee (AHL)

Preds Foundation to Host Alumni Clay Shoot

Proceeds of the Tournament Will Benefit the Nashville Predators

By Press Release

Nashville, Tenn. (Oct. 18, 2023) – The Nashville Predators Foundation and Preds alumni Hal Gill and Chris Mason will host the Alumni Clay Shoot on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 12 to 5 p.m. CT at the Nashville Gun Club. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Preds Foundation, which supports local youth and family-oriented organizations in the Middle Tennessee community.

All levels of play are welcome to participate in the 74-bird course clay shooting tournament, including beginners (must be 18 or older). Each team of four will be paired with a celebrity and a safety officer will be on hand to assist. Registration includes ammunition, an exclusive shooter gift bag, lunch provided by Hunt Brothers Pizza, dinner provided by Puckett’s and post-event beverages and awards.

Schedule:

12:00 -1 p.m. CT: Registration and lunch provided by Hunt Brothers Pizza

1:15 p.m. CT: Safety Briefing

1:30 p.m. CT: Shotgun Start

3:30 p.m. CT: Dinner provided by Puckett's & Awards Ceremony

For more information about the Clay Shoot or to register, please visit NashvillePredators.com/ClayShoot.

About the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub

The Preds Foundation has partnered with Nashville-based SmileDirectClub in an ongoing effort to meet educational, social, health and cultural needs throughout Nashville and Middle Tennessee. The Preds Foundation is devoted to using its platform and influence from its affiliation with professional sports to serve the needs of the community by offering unique resources and financial support to local youth and family-oriented organizations. In 2023, the Preds Foundation awarded $800,040 in grants to 172 local non-profits through its Helper Grants empowered by SmileDirectClub program. Since its inception in 1998, the Preds Foundation has awarded over $22 million in grants, SuperGrants, donations and in-kind gifts to the greater Middle Tennessee community. To learn more about the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub and to see a list of upcoming events, visit http://www.nashvillepredators.com/foundation or follow our Instagram, X and Facebook pages.