MacFarland Arrives in Nashville Eager to Begin New Chapter With Preds

The wait was well worth it.
After a four-month search for a new general manager that spanned far and wide across the National Hockey League, the Nashville Predators determined Chris MacFarland was their man.
Officially hired on Tuesday to become not only Nashville’s new GM, but also its President of Hockey Operations, MacFarland began to settle into his new surroundings with a press conference inside Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday morning.
With a Preds pin gracing his lapel just hours after leaving his previous role as general manager of the Colorado Avalanche, the Jim Gregory Award nominee for NHL GM of the Year thanked those in his past before looking ahead to what should be quite a future.
“We can't wait to become part of the community here and dig in with my new teammates in the organization, and I’m super excited,” MacFarland said of his new opportunity. “We want to build something here…and make hockey something that's in the blood of every young Tennessee fan and build something really special.”
Seated alongside Predators Chairman and Majority Owner Bill Haslam, as well as CEO Sean Henry, MacFarland did his best to learn names and become acclimated in a building he had never spent more than a few hours at a time in previously.
Now, he’s set to make his mark on a franchise that’s ready for a new infusion of ideas. And long before today, Haslam had an inkling his new GM might just be the one.
When Barry Trotz announced back in February his intention to resign as general manager once a successor was found, the search for that individual began immediately. When names started to emerge, and even though he was still under contract in Colorado, the Predators were interested in MacFarland.
“[When I saw the initial list of potential candidates], I looked and I said, ‘Wow, if we could get Chris MacFarland, that would be terrific,’” Haslam said Wednesday of the process.
Of course, the Predators had to wait to talk to MacFarland directly, but as Haslam stated, they could still learn plenty about him in the meantime.
Haslam and the rest of the Nashville search committee, including Minority Owner Nick Saban, did their due diligence, and there was a constant that kept coming up.
“When you talk to other great general managers and presidents of hockey ops around the League, and I said, ‘If you were me, who would you go get?’ Haslam recalled. "And Chris’ name came up time and time again from the very best people in the League. And then you talk to other folks who are just associated and knew him from his time with the [Avalanche], they all said the exact same thing. So, it took patience, took a little persistence, but I'm really thrilled to announce Chris MacFarland as our new General Manager and President of Hockey Operations for the Nashville Predators.”
After posing for a photo holding a Gold Preds jersey emblazoned with MacFarland and a No. 26 on the back, the new GM thanked those in Colorado for the past 11 years that included a Stanley Cup win in 2022.
Leaving Denver was not an easy decision, but as MacFarland explained, the answer to one particular question helped to sell him on a move to the Music City.
“I said, ‘Mr. Haslam, is the goal here to make the playoffs, make a Wild Card, feel good about that and high five each other? Or is the goal here to build a team that can compete and try to bring a Stanley Cup to Broadway?’ MacFarland asked. “And he didn't hesitate. [He said], ‘The goal here is to try and win [a Stanley Cup].’ And that's really, quite honest, all I needed to hear.”