Preds Prospect Report: Molendyk's Magic & Sward's Stache

Preds Score Twice on the Power Play in 4-2 Loss to Kraken

GAME DAY: Preds at Kraken, Nov. 2

Preds Players Serve Nashville During Annual Community Relations Week

Preds Begin Road Trip With 5-2 Loss to Canucks

'He'll Play Till the Wheels Fall Off:' Ryan O'Reilly at 1,000 Games

GAME DAY: Preds at Canucks, Oct. 31

Predators Recall Marc Del Gaizo from Milwaukee

Josi Nets OT Winner as Preds Top Maple Leafs, 3-2

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Maple Leafs, Oct. 28

Bridgestone Arena Ranks Fourth in the United States for Ticket Sales

Preds Prospect Report: Graham Sward Shines in Opening Weeks of WHL Campaign

Men Behind The Mask: Meet the Predators 'Department of Goaltending Excellence'

Preds, Ford Ice Centers Host American Special Hockey Association Friendly Games 

After 10-Year Extension, Vanderbilt Doctors Look Forward to Continued Relationship with Preds

Preds Fall Short in 3-2 Loss to Canucks

Nashville Predators and Vanderbilt Health Extend Multi-Year Partnership

Novak Scores Twice in Preds 5-1 Win over Sharks

Jaw Dropping & World Traveling: Preds Winger Sammy Fagemo & Oral Surgeon Dr. Spencer Haley on the POP

Newcomer Samuel Fagemo Joins Max Herz & Kara Hammer on Episode 208 of the Predators Official Podcast

POP 208
By Max Herz
@MaxHerzTalks Host, Predators Official Podcast

Nashville Predators winger Sammy Fagemo concludes his first month with the team by joining the Predators Official Podcast (24:00). 

Nashville claimed Fagemo, a 23-year-old Swedish winger, off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings at the end of the preseason, and he scored a goal in his Preds debut on October 21 against the San Jose Sharks. Interview topics include Fagemo living in four different countries during his father Linus Fagemo's pro hockey career, having his mom Lenda & brother William in Nashville seeing him play in the NHL in person for the first time, his experience playing for his hometown Swedish team Frolunda, and joining the Predators from the Kings a week before opening night in Smashville.

BONUS GUEST Dr. Spencer Haley, the Predators' team oral surgeon, joins the show (8:50) to discuss Gus Nyquist's "detoothification" in Seattle, his role with the team and some incredible stories from his time operating on Preds' mouths.

Kara Hammer & Max Herz recap the Predators' overtime win over the Leafs and Ryan O'Reilly's 1000th NHL game in Vancouver. Plus, we get you ready for two big Predators Foundation events this month: Bruno & Friends Bowling on Wednesday, Nov. 15, and David Poile's Retirement Luncheon on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

And, as always, our interviews of the week! Use #PredsPodcast to send in your questions and comments on Twitter.

Visit NashvillePredators.com/Podcast to listen to the latest episode & subscribe through iTunes, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify and more.

