Jaw Dropping & World Traveling: Preds Winger Sammy Fagemo & Oral Surgeon Dr. Spencer Haley on the POP

Nashville Predators winger Sammy Fagemo concludes his first month with the team by joining the Predators Official Podcast (24:00).

Nashville claimed Fagemo, a 23-year-old Swedish winger, off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings at the end of the preseason, and he scored a goal in his Preds debut on October 21 against the San Jose Sharks. Interview topics include Fagemo living in four different countries during his father Linus Fagemo's pro hockey career, having his mom Lenda & brother William in Nashville seeing him play in the NHL in person for the first time, his experience playing for his hometown Swedish team Frolunda, and joining the Predators from the Kings a week before opening night in Smashville.

BONUS GUEST Dr. Spencer Haley, the Predators' team oral surgeon, joins the show (8:50) to discuss Gus Nyquist's "detoothification" in Seattle, his role with the team and some incredible stories from his time operating on Preds' mouths.

Kara Hammer & Max Herz recap the Predators' overtime win over the Leafs and Ryan O'Reilly's 1000th NHL game in Vancouver. Plus, we get you ready for two big Predators Foundation events this month: Bruno & Friends Bowling on Wednesday, Nov. 15, and David Poile's Retirement Luncheon on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

