Know Before You Go Ahead Of Game 6

TICKETS

Tickets to Friday’s game are limited and moving fast. Fans can purchase tickets online at NashvillePredators.com/Tickets or call (615) 770-7800.

PLAZA PARTY

The Playoff Plaza Party presented by Bridgestone begins at 3 p.m. CT featuring live music and fan activations including airbrushed cowboy hats, inflatables, Ford Ice Center gaming truck, Kids Zone presented by Primrose Schools, and more.

All fans who attend the game will receive a Preds Gold t-shirt, rally towel, and there will be additional activations from Predators partners Bud Light, Nissan and Regions Bank.

SMASH CAR

The Smash Car presented by Crushr will also be at the Bridgestone Arena Plaza for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Fans will have the opportunity to take a hit at the car, painted in opposing team colors, with a sledgehammer in exchange for a small donation to the Preds Foundation.

BetMGM SPORTS LOUNGE

The BetMGM Sports Lounge Restaurant & Bar at Bridgestone Arena is now open! Come early to watch the Preds pregame and enjoy amazing food, dozens of TVs and exceptional service in an airy, modern, second-story bar open every day from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Find us at 135 Rep. John Lewis Way on the east side of Bridgestone Arena across from Walk of Fame Park. Or, once inside, just take the elevators outside of section 116 to the second floor.