Predators Season Ends in 1-0 Loss to Canucks

That’ll do it.

The Nashville Predators put forth a valiant effort in a must-win Game 6, but ultimately saw their season come to an end after a 1-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks at Bridgestone Arena.

“Every time you have a chance to play in the playoffs, you want to make the most of it,” Predators Captain Roman Josi said. “Just the way we lost tonight and I think just the whole series, we felt like we were in the series. We felt like a lot of times we were also the better team and had our looks. And it stings right now. Not much more you can say, it hurts.”

“It’s hockey, at times,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “Sometimes it’s unexplainable. It felt like you’re in a really good place for a lot of those games, and especially our home games. I don’t want to say it’s disappointing, because I thought we played extremely well. They're a really good team, and every game basically came down to a margin, came down to a bounce. Even when we won, it was little things. And you're gonna think about it, unfortunately, for the rest of the summer.”

QUICK HITS

Superb Saros

Of little surprise, Juuse Saros iced another stellar performance between the pipes on Friday, keeping his team knotted in a scoreless tie through 58 minutes of play.

Unfortunately, a late marker scored by Vancouver’s Pius Suter would be the only goal needed to decide the game, and the series.

“He was unbelievable,” Predators forward Ryan O’Reilly said. “All season I think he was the backbone of our group and he was just unbelievable. And again tonight, he gave us a chance. Especially when we had some breakdowns, he was there to make the big timely saves for us. And it's tough. You feel like you let him down.”