Preds Ownership Group Members Bryan and Stephanie Grane Make $100,000 Donation to Westminster Home Connection

Nashville, Tenn. (May 20, 2024) – Nashville Predators ownership group members Bryan and Stephanie Grane, founders of the St. Rita Mercy Foundation, have partnered with the Nashville Predators Foundation to distribute a $100,000 donation to Westminster Home Connection to help fund the repairs and modifications of homes for older adults and people with disabilities. The Preds Foundation presented a check to the organization today at a grant recipient’s newly renovated home.

"Westminster Home Connection perfectly complements and aligns with our passion to provide hope and dignity to all persons," said Bryan Grane. “We are especially thankful for this partnership as they expand their impactful work in the greater Nashville community.”

Since its inception, Westminster Home Connection has repaired and modified more than 2,200 newly safe and more functional homes, completed over 15,000 individual jobs and served more than 3,500 clients.

“We are so grateful to the Nashville Predators Foundation for this generous donation, which will help us provide safe and more functional homes for 30 more of our neighbors,” said Keith Branson, executive director of Westminster Home Connection. “About half of housing units in Nashville are single-family homes, the majority of which are owned by a homeowner. The repair work that we do is often practical and inexpensive, but allowing someone to continue living in their home is deeply personal and the impact can span generations.”

"It takes everyone - mission-driven affordable housing organizations, corporations, philanthropy, and the city - to address Nashville's housing needs,” said Angie Hubbard, housing director of the Metro Nashville Planning Department. “This partnership between Westminster, St. Rita’s, the Predators Foundation and Metro's Barnes Fund, will help our older adults age in place and provide persons with disabilities have safe, accessible housing."

The Granes are making a $1 million dollar commitment to the Nashville community. This donation brings their total contributions to the Middle Tennessee area to $450,000.

About the Nashville Predators Foundation

The Preds Foundation’s mission is to meet educational, social, health and cultural needs throughout Nashville and Middle Tennessee. The Preds Foundation is devoted to using its platform and influence from its affiliation with professional sports to serve the needs of the community by offering unique resources and financial support to local youth and family-oriented organizations. In 2023, the Preds Foundation awarded $800,040 in grants to 172 local non-profits through its Helper Grants. Since its inception in 1998, the Preds Foundation has awarded over $22 million in grants, SuperGrants, donations and in-kind gifts to the greater Middle Tennessee community. To learn more about the Nashville Predators Foundation and to see a list of upcoming events, visit NashvillePredators.com/Foundation or follow our Instagram, X and Facebook pages.

About Westminster Home Connection

Westminster Home Connection, a nonprofit construction agency, serves older adults and persons with disabilities whose homes have become unsafe places to live, due to issues of function or mobility. Our low-cost improvements give homeowners a way to remain in the home they love and in the communities where they’ve built their lives.

Serving Middle Tennesseans in seven counties, our construction teams resolve safety, mobility, and functionality issues, including roofs, step-in bathtubs, wheelchair ramps, electrical issues, and leaky pipes, that might otherwise cause homeowners to be forced to leave their homes. We scale the impact of our work by providing a replicable service model to interested partners. We believe in the power of neighbors helping neighbors, so we assist individuals, communities, and other nonprofit organizations to begin serving their own communities through home preservation.