Preds Official Podcast: The POP is Back!

Kara Hammer and Max Herz host the Predators Official Podcast for the 2023-24 season!

New Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette joins the show (16:07) to discuss the Predators' new system, leading the franchise for which he scored the first ever goal 25 years ago and how he spurned his future wife at a public skate in Sudbury when they were 13 years old.

Plus, Kara & Max examine the Predators' training camp roster and tell you their favorite new food items at Bridgestone Arena this season.

Tweet your questions, comments or bottomless popcorn Zambonis using #PredsPodcast

