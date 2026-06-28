Predators Sign Jack Drury to Five-Year, $22.5 Million Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (June 28, 2026) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Chris MacFarland announced today that the team has signed forward Jack Drury to a five-year, $22.5 million contract.

Drury, 26 (2/3/00), was acquired by the Predators along with forward Chase Bradley and a third-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft from the Colorado Avalanche for forwards Zachary L’Heureux and Fedor Svechkov on June 24. He matched his career high in points last season with 27 (10g-17a) after appearing in all 82 games for the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Avalanche. The 5-foot-11, 186-pound center scored a career-high 10 goals – all coming at even strength – and recorded seven multi-point games while averaging a career-best 14:29 of ice time. Drury also further established himself as one of the League’s best in the face-off circle, winning 58.1 percent of his draws, the fifth-highest percentage among players who took at least 900 faceoffs in 2025-26. In 13 playoff appearances, he tied for fourth on Colorado in goals (3) and added two assists, helping the Avalanche reach the Western Conference Final.

Originally selected by Carolina in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Drury owns 82 points (30g-52a) in 268 career games with the Hurricanes and Avalanche. Drury – who earned a vote for the Selke Trophy this past season – was acquired by Colorado (with MacFarland as the team’s GM) as part of a trade with Carolina involving Mikko Rantanen and Martin Necas in January 2025. A native of New York, New York, Drury won the AHL’s Calder Cup with Chicago in 2021-22; won the Swedish Hockey League title with the Växjö Lakers in 2020-21; and earned silver with the United States at the 2019 World Junior Championship. His father, Ted Drury, played eight NHL seasons from 1993-01, and his uncle, Chris Drury, is the current president of hockey operations/general manager for the New York Rangers.

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