'He's Going to Put On a Show': Forsberg's Teammates Sound Off After Second Career All-Star Bid

Forsberg Set to Represent Nashville at 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto from Feb. 1-3

Forsberg All-Star

© John Russell

By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

Let’s hear it for Scoresberg. 

On Thursday, Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg received his second career NHL All-Star Game bid after being tapped to participate in the 2024 edition at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena this February.

Leading the Predators in goals, assists and points (19g-24a-43pts) and tied for eighth in goals among all NHL skaters, the nod is likely little surprise to most, though especially to the two people who have had the closest view of Forsberg’s elite skill set this season.

“I don't know where to start,” linemate Gustav Nyquist smiled. “He handles the puck incredibly well, he has a great shot, he’s strong on the puck, he's got a big body and uses it to his advantage. It's hard for defenders to take the puck off of him, and I don't know if it’s talked about enough, but I think he's really good on the other side of the puck, too… There’s not really anything that you can complain about, basically.”

“He's been the engine for us,” linemate Ryan O’Reilly said. “He’s been so amazing and seeing the stuff that he’s done, like the overtime goals and stuff like that, is just really incredible. He’s just been so phenomenal and he’s driving the bus for us, so it's definitely well deserved and it’ll be fun to watch him out there.”

GettyImages-1858734414

© Jacob Kupferman

A Central Division rival to Forsberg and the Predators for many years, the former St. Louis Blues captain said he much prefers having No. 9 and his All-Star talent alongside than opposite him.

“There were times when you'd think you have him beat or you’d think you’d stripped the puck off him and then somehow with his reach he'd be able to get it back or get it off you,” O’Reilly said. “You always had to be extra aware of going into battles with him because he’d never be out of the fight and you’d never have him… it's definitely nice being on the other end of it and being able to play with him and see how effective he is. For myself it's been the most fun I've had playing hockey, playing with him.”

Of course, no one in Nashville’s lineup has had as long of a look at Forsberg as the Predators captain, and Roman Josi said he’s excited to see his teammate of more than a decade compete alongside the best in the League once more.

“His skill is off the charts,” Josi said. “I’ve been playing with him for 10 or 11 years, but some of the things he does, it’s unbelievable… So, it’s well-deserved that he got into the All-Star Game. It's going to be a lot of fun for him and I think he's going to put on a show.”

GettyImages-1808779230

© John Russell

In his NHL All-Star debut in 2015, a 20-year-old Forsberg won a new car after being picked last in the players fantasy draft, then went on to score twice as the only rookie in the weekend’s main event.

While the player draft is set to return this year, Forsberg’s teammates doubt the veteran forward will be returning from Toronto with a new set of wheels this time around.

“He wasn't known around the League yet, but I think now guys know how good he is,” Josi said. “There's no way he's going last again.”

Predators fans can catch Forsberg in action during the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition on ESPN and ESPN+ on Friday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. CT and the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on ABC and ESPN+ at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 3.

And don’t forget, you can send Forsberg to Toronto with a teammate by casting a ballot for Josi, O’Reilly, Ryan McDonagh or Juuse Saros in the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual. Visit NHL.com/Vote to participate and learn more. Voting ends Thursday, Jan. 11.

