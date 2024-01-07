'He's Going to Put On a Show': Forsberg's Teammates Sound Off After Second Career All-Star Bid

Let’s hear it for Scoresberg.

On Thursday, Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg received his second career NHL All-Star Game bid after being tapped to participate in the 2024 edition at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena this February.

Leading the Predators in goals, assists and points (19g-24a-43pts) and tied for eighth in goals among all NHL skaters, the nod is likely little surprise to most, though especially to the two people who have had the closest view of Forsberg’s elite skill set this season.

“I don't know where to start,” linemate Gustav Nyquist smiled. “He handles the puck incredibly well, he has a great shot, he’s strong on the puck, he's got a big body and uses it to his advantage. It's hard for defenders to take the puck off of him, and I don't know if it’s talked about enough, but I think he's really good on the other side of the puck, too… There’s not really anything that you can complain about, basically.”

“He's been the engine for us,” linemate Ryan O’Reilly said. “He’s been so amazing and seeing the stuff that he’s done, like the overtime goals and stuff like that, is just really incredible. He’s just been so phenomenal and he’s driving the bus for us, so it's definitely well deserved and it’ll be fun to watch him out there.”