The Predators have hired Chris MacFarland as President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, and the Preds Official Podcast is back to break it all down. Brooks Bratten, Max Herz and Kara Hammer discuss MacFarland's introductory press conference and what his addition means for the Predators franchise. All that and more offseason fun on a special episode of the PoP!
Preds Official Podcast: The Wait Was Worth It
The Show Discusses Chris MacFarland Joining the Predators as President of Hockey Operations and General Manager