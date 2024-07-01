Predators Agree to Terms with Alexandre Carrier on Three-Year, $11.25 Million Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (July 1, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has agreed to terms with Alexandre Carrier on a three-year, $11.25 million contract ($3.75 million AAV).

Carrier, 27 (10/8/96), recorded 20 points (4g-16a) in 73 games with the Predators during the 2023-24 season, his fourth as a full-time NHL player. It was a two-goal, nine-assist and 11-point improvement compared to the 2022-23 campaign for the 5-foot-11, 174-pound blueliner, who also averaged 18:48 of ice time, the third-most among team defensemen. Additionally, Carrier was third on Nashville in blocked shots with a career-high 137, scored two game-winning goals and notched his first career shorthanded goal on Jan. 9 vs. Anaheim. In the Predators’ first-round series against the Canucks, he recorded three points (1g-2a) in six contests and scored the game-winner in Game 5 at Vancouver.

Originally selected by the Predators in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Carrier made his League debut on Jan. 17, 2017 at Vancouver and has gone on to play in 217 career games, recording 62 points (10g-52a) and a +39 rating. In 2021-22, he became the first Predators player at his position to be named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team following a 30-point (3g-27a) season in which he led rookie blueliners in plus-minus (+26) and was third in assists and points, both the most by a first-year defenseman in franchise history. Carrier is also a two-time AHL All-Star (2017 and 2020) with the Milwaukee Admirals, Nashville’s primary affiliate.

Internationally, the Quebec City, Que., native helped Canada to a gold medal at the 2013 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and earned bronze at the 2014 U-18 World Championship.