Captain Kimmo: Longtime Preds D Kimmo Timonen on the POP!

Longtime Nashville Predators defenseman and 2006-07 team captain Kimmo Timonen joins the podcast (10:30) to preview Captain's Night at Bridgestone Arena this Tuesday as the Preds host the Devils. Timonen, Tom Fitzgerald, Mike Fisher and Shea Weber will all return to Smashville as we honor former captains in the 25th Anniversary season!

Interview topics with Timonen include being named Preds captain by his teammates in 2006, what it meant to be the first European captain in franchise history and how Roman Josi carries that legacy, and his immeasurably impressive five Olympic games and four Olympic medals playing for Finland.

Kara Hammer & Max Herz get you ready for a huge three game homestand coming out of All Star week.

