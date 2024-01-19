Down On The Farm: Milwaukee Admirals Head Coach Karl Taylor on the POP

Milwaukee Admirals Head Coach Karl Taylor joins the Preds Official Podcast (8:25) to discuss the five first round picks in Milwaukee this season, the team's great season so far and Cody Hodgson's comeback.

Original Preds defenseman Jay More also joins the show (30:30) to preview inaugural team night this Monday, Jan. 22 at Bridgestone Arena as the Preds host the Panthers!

