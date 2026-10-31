Stamkos, Preds Prevail Over Lightning in Halloween Shootout

How’s that for a Halloween thriller?

Steven Stamkos tied the game before winning it in the shootout against his former team as the Nashville Predators defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning by a 5-4 final on Saturday afternoon at Bridgestone Arena. The result gets the Preds back in the win column and gives them their first victory past regulation in six tries this season.

Reid Schaefer, Adam Edstrom and Jayden Struble also scored in regulation, and Justus Annunen was a perfect 4-for-4 in his first-career shootout on a day that saw the Preds go punch for punch with one of the League’s top teams.

“It just took what, [Annunen] 83 starts to get into a shootout?” Stamkos laughed. “We had some big saves. It wasn't a perfect game by any means, but I thought it was pretty solid. Some of their goals are correctable on our end, but it was a team effort tonight. Special teams played a big part. We got a big power-play goal at the end, a huge kill at the end of the game, all game, really. Sometimes that's the difference. Certainly nice to be on the winning end of a shootout so far this year. It's a great win for us.”

“I thought we played a really good hockey game,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I mean, we had 20 drivers. Everybody took their turn at the wheel and floored it. A couple mistakes that are correctable that we have to get out of it…but I thought we were the better team for the 60 minutes, and I'm glad it ended up being 65, and then the shootout, I'm glad we got on the right end of it.”

Schaefer got the scoring started when he kept it himself on a 2-on-1 and snapped a shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy for his first of the season and a 1-0 lead.

“It's a sigh of relief,” Schaefer said of his goal. “I've been waiting to kind of hear my name called [after being scratched], and I was just making sure I was ready and fortunate I scored tonight.”