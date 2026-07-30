Blog: Preds Prospects Well Represented at 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase

It’s been nearly a month since Preds Development Camp wrapped up — but the prospects have not slowed down.

Seven of Nashville’s recent NHL Draft picks were invited to the 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase, held at WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ontario, from July 26 to Aug. 3. The showcase consists of practices, scrimmages and player evaluations, aiding coaches as they assemble their 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship rosters.

Both of Nashville’s first-round picks from the 2026 NHL Draft – Wyatt Cullen (10th overall) and Tommy Bleyl (31st overall) – were named to the U.S. WJSS roster, along with prospect Jacob Rombach (35th overall in 2025).

The Preds 2025 Draft class is well represented with Brady Martin (5th overall), Cameron Reid (21st overall), Jack Ivankovic (58th overall) and Alex Huang (122nd overall) skating for Canada. Martin, Reid and Ivankovic competed for Hockey Canada last year at the 2026 IIHF WJC, earning the bronze medal.

Team USA and Canada will square off on the final day of the showcase, allowing another chance for the Preds prospects to compete with and against each other.

Stay tuned to this blog for updates throughout the showcase, and click here for a full schedule.