Marc New Guy-Zo: Preds Defenseman Marc Del Gaizo on the POP

News Feed

Blog: On the Road with Kiefer Sherwood (Part II)

Blog: On the Road with Kiefer Sherwood (Part II)
Forsberg Scores Twice as Preds Fall to Jets, 6-3

Forsberg Scores Twice as Preds Fall to Jets, 6-3
Preds Prospect Report: Prokop and Matier's Hot Start & Del Gaizo's Debut

Preds Prospect Report: Prokop and Matier's Hot Start & Del Gaizo's Debut
Preds Players Predict Winners at 2023 CMA Awards

Preds Players Predict Winners at 2023 CMA Awards
Preds Give Up Early Lead, Fall 4-2 to Flames

Preds Give Up Early Lead, Fall 4-2 to Flames
Blog: On the Road with Kiefer Sherwood (Part I)

Blog: On the Road with Kiefer Sherwood (Part I)
Inside Marc Del Gaizo's Journey from a 'Blue Collar Family in New Jersey' to the NHL

Inside Marc Del Gaizo's Journey from a 'Blue Collar Family in New Jersey' to the NHL
GAME DAY: Preds at Flames, Nov. 7

GAME DAY: Preds at Flames, Nov. 7
O'Reilly Has Hat Trick, Four Points to Lift Preds to 5-2 Victory Over Oilers

O'Reilly Has Hat Trick, Four Points to Lift Preds to 5-2 Victory Over Oilers
GAME DAY: Preds at Oilers, Nov. 4

GAME DAY: Preds at Oilers, Nov. 4
Preds Prospect Report: Molendyk's Magic & Sward's Stache

Preds Prospect Report: Molendyk's Magic & Sward's Stache
Preds Score Twice on the Power Play in 4-2 Loss to Kraken

Preds Score Twice on the Power Play in 4-2 Loss to Kraken
GAME DAY: Preds at Kraken, Nov. 2

GAME DAY: Preds at Kraken, Nov. 2
Preds Players Serve Nashville During Annual Community Relations Week

Preds Players Serve Nashville During Annual Community Relations Week
Preds Begin Road Trip With 5-2 Loss to Canucks

Preds Begin Road Trip With 5-2 Loss to Canucks
'He'll Play Till the Wheels Fall Off:' Ryan O'Reilly at 1,000 Games

'He'll Play Till the Wheels Fall Off:' Ryan O'Reilly at 1,000 Games
GAME DAY: Preds at Canucks, Oct. 31

GAME DAY: Preds at Canucks, Oct. 31
Predators Recall Marc Del Gaizo from Milwaukee

Predators Recall Marc Del Gaizo from Milwaukee

Marc New Guy-Zo: Preds Defenseman Marc Del Gaizo on the POP

Del Gaizo Joins Max Herz & Kara Hammer on Episode 209 of the Predators Official Podcast

POP 209
By Max Herz
@MaxHerzTalks Host, Predators Official Podcast

Predators defenseman Marc Del Gaizo joins the POP (13:40) after making his NHL debut this week. Interview topics include his hockey playing family, working with Mark Borowiecki this offseason and how that led to his NHL debut, and his college hockey national championship at UMass.

Kara Hammer & Max Herz recap the Predators' road trip, finishing with a 1-4 record, and look ahead to a five-game homestand and nine of the next 10 games at home in Smashville.

Plus, Jeremy Lauzon signs an autograph for a fan in the penalty box and we dip back into Luke Evangelista's hockey dictionary.

As always, use #PredsPodcast to send in your questions and comments on Twitter. And visit NashvillePredators.com/Podcast to listen to the latest episode & subscribe through iTunes, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify and more.

Related Content

Inside Marc Del Gaizo's Journey from a 'Blue Collar Family in New Jersey' to the NHL

Inside Marc Del Gaizo's Journey from a 'Blue Collar Family in New Jersey' to the NHL
The Sudbury Mafia & Shoresy: Preds Assistant Coach Derek MacKenzie on the POP

The Sudbury Mafia & Shoresy: Preds Assistant Coach Derek MacKenzie on the POP
Horse Hockey & A Hockey Horse: Gus Nyquist on the POP

Horse Hockey & A Hockey Horse: Gus Nyquist on the POP