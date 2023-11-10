Marc New Guy-Zo: Preds Defenseman Marc Del Gaizo on the POP

Predators defenseman Marc Del Gaizo joins the POP (13:40) after making his NHL debut this week. Interview topics include his hockey playing family, working with Mark Borowiecki this offseason and how that led to his NHL debut, and his college hockey national championship at UMass.

Kara Hammer & Max Herz recap the Predators' road trip, finishing with a 1-4 record, and look ahead to a five-game homestand and nine of the next 10 games at home in Smashville.

Plus, Jeremy Lauzon signs an autograph for a fan in the penalty box and we dip back into Luke Evangelista's hockey dictionary.

