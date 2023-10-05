Predators to Honor David Poile During On-Ice Ceremony at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 22

Nashville, Tenn. (October 5, 2023) – The Nashville Predators will honor David Poile – the franchise’s first general manager and the winningest GM in NHL history – during an on-ice ceremony at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 22 prior to the team’s game against the Calgary Flames.

“No one has done more for hockey in our city and helped turn SMASHVILLE into what it is today than David Poile, and we can’t wait to appropriately thank, recognize and celebrate him for all he’s done in the past 25-plus years alongside the best fans in sports in November,” Predators CEO Sean Henry said. “His contributions to the game and our franchise go beyond his place in the NHL’s record books. While he continues to dedicate his time to the Predators as a senior advisor, we’re excited to pay tribute to him and his legacy in this special way.”

Poile’s career with the Predators will also be celebrated at a lunch benefiting the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub on Nov. 21. More details on the event, including ticketing and table information, will be announced shortly.

Following a career in professional hockey that spanned more than 50 years, Poile retired as Nashville’s President of Hockey Operations, General Manager and Alternate Governor on July 1. Poile, who served as a GM for 41 consecutive seasons – the longest-tenured in NHL history – compiled a career record of 1,533-1,172-(192)-178, making him the winningest general manager in the League’s all-time record books. During his time with the Predators, Poile’s teams qualified for the postseason 15 times, reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2017, winning the Presidents’ Trophy in 2018 and earning back-to-back Central Division titles in 2018-19. He also was named the NHL’s General Manager of the Year in 2017 and was a finalist for the award in each of the first three years of its existence.

Poile also contributed greatly to the growth of hockey in the United States during his storied career. He was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018, was a recipient of the Lester Patrick Award in 2001 and served as GM of the U.S. Olympic Team for the 2014 Winter Games.

Alongside many of the people he worked closely with throughout his tenure in Nashville, Poile announced his retirement at a press conference held at Bridgestone Arena in February. That same day, the Predators announced that Barry Trotz, who Poile hired as the team’s first-ever head coach, would assume the position of general manager beginning July 1.

