Tough Loss in Arizona Has Frustrating Finish

From there, it was all Arizona, and now the Penguins will head home from their two-game road trip with somewhat of a sour taste in their mouths.
It started out well, as Pittsburgh had built a 3-0 lead over the defending Stanley Cup Champions the other night before the Golden Knights rallied for three unanswered goals to get the win.
But tonight felt like somewhat of an uphill battle from the beginning, and the Penguins again ended up on the wrong side of the result.
When asked if he was discouraged with the last four periods – especially since the Penguins had picked up points in 13 of 16 games before hitting the road, and were coming off a terrific 3-0 shutout victory over Seattle that ended a nine-game win streak for the Kraken – Sullivan replied in the negative.
“I believe in this group. I think we have good players, you know? I believe we have what it takes to win consistently,” he said. “Obviously, we're disappointed with the last four periods. We recognize that it's not our best. But I don't think discouraged is a word that should enter our dressing room. I think we've just got to get more determined.”
The Penguins are turning their focus to finishing strong before the bye week/All-Star Game, with home games on Friday and Saturday against Montreal and Florida.
“We have to make sure that we set the tone early in the games,” Letang said. “Our team plays our best game when we start hard and play a north-south game simple game, not a wait-and-see kind of game. So, we have two games to do that.”