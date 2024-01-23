Tough Loss in Arizona Has Frustrating Finish

Less than three minutes later, Nick Bjugstad got behind Pittsburgh’s defense to give the Coyotes a 5-2 lead, which stood as the final score on a night where the Penguins just didn’t have it.

“(Our response) wasn’t good enough,” Sullivan said.

Penguins fans packed Mullett Arena for the matchup, with plenty of black and gold in the double attack zone of the 5,000-seat rink. They started periodic “Let’s Go Pens!” chants throughout the night, and made it sound like home whenever Pittsburgh scored, with Lars Eller and Sidney Crosby getting the crowd to their feet.

Eller’s goal came early in the second period to even the score at 1-1 after former Penguin Jason Zucker tallied at the beginning of the first, with West Mifflin native Logan Cooley sweeping over a beautiful one-handed pass for the re-direct.

While Juuso Valimaki put Arizona back in front at the 11:04 mark, the Penguins took advantage of some power-play time in the final minutes of the middle frame. Right after the Coyotes went back to even strength, the captain scored his 27th (!) of the season with assists from Erik Karlsson – who extended his point streak to nine games – and Malkin.

But the Coyotes regained their lead around 90 seconds later, which meant the Penguins had to try and rally in the third after entering the final frame with leads in each of their previous two games.