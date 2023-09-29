News Feed

Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 37 Players

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Sabres (Preseason)

Pittsburgh versus Buffalo Lineup (09.28.23)

Erik Karlsson Penguins Power Play

Sully Says Penguins at Red Wings Preseason

Vinnie Hinostroza and Andreas Johnsson Trying to Seize Chances to Make Impressions

Penguins Forward Evgeni Malkin to Continue “I’m Score for Kids” Initiative Benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown During 2023-24 Season

Game Preview: Penguins at Red Wings (Preseason)

Pittsburgh versus Detroit Lineup (09.26.23)

Kori Cheverie Guest Coach Penguins Head Coach PWHL Montreal

Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 47 Players

Notes from the Penguins Split Squad versus Columbus

Brayden Yager Penguins Preseason Debut

Game Preview: Split Squad vs. CBJ

Pittsburgh versus Columbus Split Squad Lineups (09.24.23)

Penguins Add MacKenzie Braid and Jeff Murray to Player Development Staff

Penguins Announce ‘MSA Safety’ as Official Road Helmet Partner for Next Three Seasons

P.O Joseph the Frontrunner to Take Over as Team DJ

Sully Says: Penguins vs. Sabres (Preseason)

Drew-O'Connor-Lars-Eller
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

We got our first look at the core of Pittsburgh’s roster for opening night, as all of the big guys made their preseason debuts in the Penguins’ 3-1 win versus Buffalo on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena - with Erik Karlsson skating in black and gold for the first time.

"I wasn't too, what do you call it? Weirded out," the superstar defenseman said with a laugh. "It was a little bit of a different feeling, especially in the warmup and stuff, and being on the other side. But it feels pretty natural to me. Ever since I got here about three weeks ago, I've been welcomed in the best way possible by everyone. It just feels like home right from the start. I'd say overall, it felt pretty normal and pretty good."

Here’s the lineup the Penguins used…

Rickard Rakell-Sidney Crosby-Bryan Rust

Reilly Smith-Evgeni Malkin-Alex Nylander

Drew O’Connor-Lars Eller-Matt Nieto

Austin Wagner-Noel Acciari-Jeff Carter

Ryan Graves-Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson-Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea-Chad Ruhwedel

Rickard Rakell, skating alongside Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust with Jake Guentzel out to start the year, went down on one knee to bury a one-timer off a feed from the captain. That opened the scoring at the 11:27 mark of the second period. 

"I think he’s a really smart player," the captain said. "He’s got a great shot. You saw his hands there in the third, that move he made. So, he can do a lot of things, but I think we’ve played together a fair amount and generated some good chances. And you know with Rusty how he’s going to play every night, and I thought he looked really good. He was using his speed and generated a lot of chances. Hopefully, we get more and more sharp here as the games go on."

With less than a minute to go in the middle frame, sniper Tage Thompson – who finished sixth in goals last season – tied it at 1-1. Prior to that, Drew O'Connor had gotten two breakaways that he wasn't able to convert, but the 25-year-old forward finally got rewarded in the final period with a pair of goals.

"I should have had a few more," he admitted with a wry smile after the game. "It’s nice to get a couple of those. It’s a little bit of a confidence boost, so it feels good."

Tristan Jarry made 24 saves between the pipes for Pittsburgh. Here’s what Penguins Head Coach Mike Sullivan had to say after the game.

This was the first real game Erik Karlsson and Marcus Pettersson have played together. What were your initial impressions of them? I thought they had some moments where they were really good – and we could probably say this about our whole team – I know we had some moments when we were really good. I thought we had some moments where we were a little bit sloppy. It's probably to be expected with a lot of these guys. It's their first real game a long time. But I think Marcus and Erik have the potential to be a real solid pair for us. I think the more they get to play with one another, they'll get a little bit more comfortable. There's a lot of chatter on the bench between those guys. Same thing with Ryan Graves and Tanger (Kris Letang). These guys have worked through some of the challenges till they get to know each other's tendencies and have the ability to read off each other. But like I said, I thought they had moments when they were really good. They made some nice plays. They helped us with some clean exits. You know, I think when you look at guys like Erik – and I think Kris is the same way – those guys, they’re one-man breakouts sometimes. They can create separation from the forecheck, they can hang the first forechecker on the post and use the net. They just drive offense by giving us clean exits. So, I think that's what you're going to see from those guys. But like I said, we got a ways to go as a team, for sure. For the first game for a lot of these guys in a long time. I thought it was pretty good.

Erik Karlsson speaks with the media

On the power play, it seems like there's a ton of rotation involved. We saw a bumper out there. How different is it from last year in terms of what you're attempting to do? So, the scheme isn't really a whole lot different. I think the personnel make it a little bit different. To have two defensemen on is a little bit of a different look and a different feel. Erik and Tanger are both really active in sodium. I got asked this question the other day, I think you’re going to see a lot of movement from those guys. We're trying to give them a framework that allows them to be predictable for one another. But we're also trying to give them some latitude to work within that framework and act on their instincts. So, from a scheme standpoint, it's not drastically different. I think the biggest difference is just the personnel, which is going to put a different spin on it, just because of some of the strengths and some of the some of the unique talents that they're bringing to the table.

Tristan just mentioned how different it feels for him, just physically the way he feels compared to last year. Have you sort of noticed that during camp with him? Well, I've noticed he feels healthy, he feels strong. Obviously, that was a struggle for him last year. We chased it for the most part, most of the year. I know that was a tough challenge for all of us, and it was the hardest on him. We like how he how it looks right now. I thought he had a solid effort tonight. He looks strong in the net, he looks healthy, he's in good shape. We're hoping we can continue to just give him more reps that he can build on.

What are your thoughts on Drew O’Connor this camp, and that third line here tonight? I think OC’s played really well. I thought that their line had a strong game. They create a lot of momentum for us, obviously they scored. Drew got a nice goal, Lars Eller makes a great play on it. But I thought the extended zone time, the whole shift was a real good shift. I thought they did a great job just possessing the puck and wearing them down. Then ultimately, they were able to score. I thought their line was really strong tonight. They’re a conscientious group. Matt Nieto brings some speed. OC can really skate, and I think you can see Lars Eller is a really smart two-way center man. He's just a cerebral player, and he's good on both sides of the park. I thought he made a lot of subtle offensive plays to create opportunities for his linemates. We're looking forward to watching them moving forward.