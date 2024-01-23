Penguins to Auction Off Green Jerseys on Saturday to Support The DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Foundation Sports Matter Program

The Pittsburgh Penguins will auction off green ‘Sports Matter’ Penguins jerseys on Saturday, January 27 when they take on the Montreal Canadiens in support of The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation’s Sports Matter Program.

The jerseys up for auction feature current Pittsburgh Penguins and other athletes, including current and former MLB players David Ortiz, Andrew McCutchen, David Bednar and Neil Walker. The jerseys, as well as other memorabilia and experiences, will be available for auction for one week beginning on Jan. 27 at 5:30 PM at http://sportsmatter.givesmart.com/ with all proceeds going to The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter Program.

Additionally, The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation will present a $25,000 grant to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League Girls Division Hockey program, giving high school girls the opportunity to represent their school on the ice competing against other girls. The PIHL Girls Division began in April 2022. Prior to 2022, interested girls had to play in the boys’ varsity and junior varsity divisions with full body checking rules. Now, these players have a division and a community of their own to compete in. The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation is supporting by providing an additional $15,000 grant to support the division.

Other Sports Matter initiatives on Saturday include:

Penguins coaches and front office staff will wear special green lace pins.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Sports Matter-themed cheer card.

Sports Matter and Penguins Foundation cheer cards with personal stories will line the players’ walkway, enabling players to read why sports are important to Penguins fans on their way to the ice.

The Orr's Jewelers Ice Crew will use green shovels.

The DICK’S Sporting Goods Wall of Champions Hallway, located behind the Captain Morgan Club on the FedEx Level, will have Sports Matter themed activities for fans to enjoy.

A DICK’S Sporting Goods Jr. Starter from Pittsburgh ICE, last year’s Sports Matter grant recipient.

The Penguins and The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation continue to support youth hockey initiatives through their partnering programs such as the Willie O’Ree Academy, DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Penguins Elite and the Little Penguins Learn to Play program.

For more information or to donate, please go to www.sportsmatter.org.