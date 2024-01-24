Penguins Regrouping During Final Stretch Before Break

“Anytime you can play with Geno or a guy like that, it’s pretty awesome. It's just sticking to my game and playing simple and working hard every game,” White said.

The Penguins have liked White’s play since he got recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League, where the 2015 first-round pick spent the first half of the year after signing a one-year deal following a trip to the Stanley Cup Final with Florida.

“This is a great opportunity, and you can’t think too much of it. I just have to play my same game and good things will come from that,” he said. “Playing with confidence, I think that's something we have to get back to – and just having fun doing it, too. That's a big key for me.”

Regarding the third line, many players have rotated in on Eller’s wings for different reasons, with Sullivan calling the cerebral veteran center the ‘stabilizing force’ and someone who’s played ‘extremely well.’

Rakell’s approach to playing in that sort of role versus the top-six one he is accustomed to is focused on trying to elevate his game to the next level and trying to take charge a little bit more.

When Rakell first returned from a long-term injury on Dec. 18, he focused on keeping his game simple, as the five-time 20-goal scorer hadn’t found the back of the net in the first 17 games of the year.

That mindset served him well for a while, but now, Rakell feels like it may be taking the stick out of his hands a bit.

“I think maybe that could be something good for me to get more comfortable with the puck, and try to use my skills a little bit more, try to be more of a threat. I think that's gonna be my mindset if we move forward like this,” Rakell said.

The Penguins have one more day of practice before returning to game action, and time will tell what the configurations will be that night. But in the meantime, the Penguins’ focus is on staying in the moment and controlling what they can, as much as they can.

“That's what we did today, we went on the ice, we practiced hard,” Sullivan said. “We're trying to get better in certain areas. We're going to try to get better each and every day, and then we're going to try to execute on that game plan when the puck drops.”