Penguins Regrouping During Final Stretch Before Break

The Penguins skated at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex on Wednesday after a travel day on Tuesday following a pair of tough road losses to Vegas and Arizona.
When evaluating the trip, Sidney Crosby said they had one bad period against the Golden Knights, who rallied in the third with three unanswered goals to win 3-2, and the game against the Coyotes turned on a Pittsburgh own goal when Kris Letang’s attempted pass to Evgeni Malkin during a delayed penalty call ended up in the empty net.
“Obviously it's a big swing, kind of a fluky play… go from getting a power play to get back in the game to down two. That happens sometimes,” Crosby said. “But we got a couple of days here to get some good practices and try to have a good couple of games before the bye week… we’ve got a chance to get back in the mix here with the wild card spots. So, we got to grab points.”
The coaching staff tweaked the top-nine forward group this morning, as the Penguins look to get back on track before hosting Florida on Friday and Montreal on Saturday.
“We're evaluating all of our lines daily, and we make adjustments accordingly based on how we think lines are performing or how players are performing,” Head Coach Mike Sullivan said. “So, sometimes we adjust during the game if we don't like what we see. If certain players aren't going or other players are playing, we're going to move them up. That's happened most recently in the last handful of games.”