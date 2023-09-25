News Feed

Notes from the Penguins Split Squad versus Columbus

Brayden Yager Penguins Preseason Debut

Game Preview: Split Squad vs. CBJ

Pittsburgh versus Columbus Split Squad Lineups (09.24.23)

Penguins Add MacKenzie Braid and Jeff Murray to Player Development Staff

Penguins Announce 'MSA Safety' as Official Road Helmet Partner for Next Three Seasons

P.O Joseph the Frontrunner to Take Over as Team DJ

Alex Nedeljkovic Talks Joining Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins Training Camp Underway

Penguins Players Recap Their Summers

Erik Karlsson Looking Forward to Having Fun

Penguins Invite 58 Players to Training Camp

Catching Up With Sidney Crosby

SportsNet Pittsburgh Announces Three Talent Hires

Pittsburgh Penguins 2023 Season Ticket Delivery

Steve Mears Named Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Penguins Radio Network

Brayden Yager Penguins Player Essentials

Corey Andonovski Kenny Pickett Penguins Steelers

Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 47 Players

The Pittsburgh Penguins have reduced their training camp roster to 47 players, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Forwards Matt Filipe, Dillon Hamaliuk, Sam Houde, Jagger Joshua and Evan Vierling, as well as goaltender Taylor Gauthier have been assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s training camp in the American Hockey League.

Defenseman Andre Anania has been assigned to the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), forward Matthew Soto has been assigned to the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL and goaltender Michael Simpson has been assigned to the Peterborough Petes of the OHL.

Forward Peter Abbandonato has been released from his professional tryout agreement.

Defenseman Mark Pysyk has been moved to the injured list at Pittsburgh’s training camp.

An updated training camp roster is available here.  

The Penguins return to action tomorrow, September 26 at 7:00 PM ET against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Tuesday’s game will be streamed locally on www.nhl.com/penguins and can be heard on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.