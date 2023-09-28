News Feed

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Sabres (Preseason)

Pittsburgh versus Buffalo Lineup (09.28.23)

Erik Karlsson Penguins Power Play

Sully Says Penguins at Red Wings Preseason

Vinnie Hinostroza and Andreas Johnsson Trying to Seize Chances to Make Impressions

Penguins Forward Evgeni Malkin to Continue “I’m Score for Kids” Initiative Benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown During 2023-24 Season

Game Preview: Penguins at Red Wings (Preseason)

Pittsburgh versus Detroit Lineup (09.26.23)

Kori Cheverie Guest Coach Penguins Head Coach PWHL Montreal

Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 47 Players

Notes from the Penguins Split Squad versus Columbus

Brayden Yager Penguins Preseason Debut

Game Preview: Split Squad vs. CBJ

Pittsburgh versus Columbus Split Squad Lineups (09.24.23)

Penguins Add MacKenzie Braid and Jeff Murray to Player Development Staff

Penguins Announce ‘MSA Safety’ as Official Road Helmet Partner for Next Three Seasons

P.O Joseph the Frontrunner to Take Over as Team DJ

Alex Nedeljkovic Talks Joining Penguins

Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 37 Players

The Pittsburgh Penguins have reduced their training camp roster to 37 players, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The following players have been assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s training camp in the American Hockey League:

  • Forward Corey Andonovski
  • Forward Avery Hayes
  • Forward Marc Johnstone
  • Forward Austin Rueschhoff
  • Defenseman Isaac Belliveau
  • Defenseman Justin Lee
  • Defenseman Dmitri Samorukov
  • Defenseman Jack St. Ivany
  • Goaltender Joel Blomqvist

Attached is an updated training camp roster.

The Penguins return to action tonight when they host the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM at PPG Paints Arena. Tonight’s game will be aired on KDKA+, streamed locally on www.nhl.com/penguins and can be heard on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.