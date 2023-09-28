Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 37 Players

The Pittsburgh Penguins have reduced their training camp roster to 37 players, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The following players have been assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s training camp in the American Hockey League:

Forward Corey Andonovski

Forward Avery Hayes

Forward Marc Johnstone

Forward Austin Rueschhoff

Defenseman Isaac Belliveau

Defenseman Justin Lee

Defenseman Dmitri Samorukov

Defenseman Jack St. Ivany

Goaltender Joel Blomqvist

Attached is an updated training camp roster.

The Penguins return to action tonight when they host the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM at PPG Paints Arena. Tonight’s game will be aired on KDKA+, streamed locally on www.nhl.com/penguins and can be heard on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.