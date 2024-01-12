Penguins Get Hard-Fought Point Against Canucks

On his assessment of Pittsburgh’s goaltending tonight with both Nedeljkovic and Jarry, and what led to the decision to go with Tristan in the second:

“I thought it was tough to assess Ned’s game because I thought the goals were difficult saves. We made the decision to switch goalies mainly because we were trying to create a spark because we didn't think our team had the energy that we needed, or the juice, whatever you want to call it. I didn’t think we played with the energy we needed to in the first period. So, I thought Jars played really well.”

On how he thought the players responded in the second and third periods:

“I thought at the beginning of the second period, we weren't as responsible with the puck. I thought we gave up a couple of odd-man rushes, we gave them some pretty good looks. But after that, I thought we were pretty solid. I give the guys a lot of credit for competing and digging in and finding a way to grab a point. I thought we competed hard the rest of the way. To get the 6-on-5 goal was huge. We had our looks in the overtime. That’s just the nature of overtime.”

On how he felt the Penguins have performed in the overtime frame this season:

“I don't know. It's hard. It's hard for me to assess it right now. I haven't really given it a whole lot of thought. I think we've had moments when we've been good. I think we've had moments when we haven't been. Overtime is a difficult situation to assess. It tends to be when there's a scoring chance that there tends to be a ripple effect or a domino effect. For example, we get a three-on-one, and they end up with a breakaway goal. If we score on the three-on-one, then how do we assess our overtime? We're pretty happy, right? We like it. So that's why I think overtime is a difficult circumstance or situation to assess. It just tends to be an element of chance associated with that’s hard to predict.”

On the status of Reilly Smith, who left the game in the first period after a hit along the boards:

“Just that he's being evaluated for an upper body injury, I don’t have any other specifics other than that.”

On his observations of the power play tonight:

“I didn't think they were as sharp as they've been most recently, and we just didn't execute as well. Our hope is that we would be more impactful there.”