Penguins’ Annual 'Night of Assists' Gala Presented by Highmark Set for January 24

By Pittsburgh Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation announced plans today for the fifth annual "Night of Assists" charity gala, presented by Highmark, on Wednesday, January 24.

“Night of Assists: Take Off with the Penguins” will be themed to the ‘Hometowns and Hangouts’ of your Pittsburgh Penguins. The team’s signature charity event features the Penguins players, coaches and management in attendance for the evening.  Proceeds from “Night of Assists” supports the mission of the Penguins Foundation. Tickets are on sale now here.

The Penguins players will once again host casino games, including blackjack, roulette and craps, along with engaging themed interactives throughout the evening. This year’s gala invites fans to travel to the ‘Hometowns and Hangouts’ of their favorite Penguins players, including destinations such as Nova Scotia, Southern California, Sweden and many more. The journey will begin on ice level, where guests can enjoy authentic cuisine and signature cocktails from around the world. 

This season's "Night of Assists" charity gala will have a few twists compared to past Penguins charity galas, including the opportunities to win round-trip Delta flights, a bespoke auction and other prizes that will transpire throughout the evening.

Doors will open to those part of a V.I.P. package at 6:00 PM, and General Admission entry will begin at 7:00 PM.

To date, "Night of Assists" has raised over $1.5 million to support the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation's four pillars: Youth Hockey, Wellness, Education and Community.

To learn more or to reserve a V.I.P. package or General Admission ticket, please visit https://fsg.swoogo.com/nightofassists2024.

