Penguins Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule
Penguins Name Jennifer Bullano Ridgley Chief Communications Officer
Penguins' Offseason Renaissance: A Fresh Start with Kyle Dubas and Arena Upgrades
Penguins Name Doug Wilson Senior Advisor of Hockey Operations
Penguins and FNB Announce 'FNB Small Business Development Camp'
Penguins Announce 'SportsNet Pittsburgh' as Regional Sports Network
What's the 'Scoop' with Matt Nieto
Penguins Announce Additions to Hockey Operations Department
Penguins Happy to Have Matt Nieto On Board
Player Essentials: Marcus Pettersson
Will Butcher's Past Successes Guiding Current Endeavors
Player Essentials: P.O Joseph
Penguins and 84 Lumber Gift Home Renovations to Vietnam War Hero
Erik Karlsson's Perspective: From Visitor to Valued Penguin
Penguins Name Marty Lauzon as Director of High Performance
Penguins Feel Optimistic Guentzel Won't Be Sidelined Long
Kyle Dubas: Adding Erik Karlsson a Show of Faith in the Group
Timeline: The Erik Karlsson Trade

Penguins Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule

PITPromoSchedule
The Pittsburgh Penguins 2023-24 home schedule at PPG Paints Arena will feature 25 promotional giveaways or theme nights, it was announced today.

Highlights of the promotional schedule include a trio of bobbleheads of the longest-tenured players in franchise history. On January 6, Sidney Crosby bobblehead night presented by PPG will be held when the Buffalo Sabres come to town for a Saturday night tilt. Following that, fans can take home an Evgeni Malkin “Goal Counter” bobblehead presented by The Pavement Group on January 27 versus the Montreal Canadiens. Fans can complete the bobblehead trio of Pittsburgh’s captains with Kris Letang bobblehead night presented by UPMC on February 22 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Other notable giveaways include a Trapper Hat presented by UPMC Hillman Cancer Center as part of the Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Game on November 16 versus the New Jersey Devils, a Patterned Shirt presented by PPG on March 28 against the Columbus Blue Jackets and an Iceburgh Plush presented by PPG on April 6 versus the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Penguins will also hold a Halloween Celebration on October 30 versus Anaheim, Ugly Holiday Sweater night on December 21 versus Carolina, a New Year’s Eve Celebration on December 31 versus the New York Islanders, a Valentine’s Day Celebration on February 14 versus Florida and two St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations on March 16 against the New York Rangers and March 17 versus the Detroit Red Wings.

For the first time, the Penguins will hold a Youth Hockey Night on Thursday, April 11 versus the Detroit Red Wings. The season-ending celebration will recognize all Pittsburgh-area amateur hockey players for their remarkable seasons. As part of the festivities, there will be discounts for all youth hockey organizations, an in-game recognition of the Penguins Cup and USA Hockey National Championships, celebrity and Penguins alumni appearances, prizes, giveaways and interactive experiences on the concourse.

A full promotional schedule is below:
Date 
VS.
Promotion
Tickets
Oct. 10
CHI
Home Opener - Light Up LED Bracelet presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and Magnetic Schedule presented by UPMC
Oct. 14
CGY

Magnetic Schedule presented by UPMC

Oct. 24
DAL
Team Calendar presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
Oct. 28
OTT
Reusable Grocery Bag presented by Giant Eagle, GetGo Café + Market and Market District
Oct. 30
ANA 
Halloween Celebration
Nov. 11
BUF
Military Appreciation Game - Camo Wall Banner presented by 84 Lumber
Nov. 16
NJD
Hockey Fights Cancer Game - Trapper Hat presented by UPMC Hillman Cancer Center*
Dec. 21
CAR
Ugly Holiday Sweater Night
Dec. 31
NYI
New Year’s Eve Celebration
Jan. 6
BUF
Sidney Crosby Bobblehead presented by PPG*
Jan. 11
VAN 
Hockey Talks Mental Health Awareness Game
Jan. 27
MTL
Evgeni Malkin Goal Counter Bobblehead presented by The Pavement Group*
Feb. 6
WPG
Black Hockey History Game presented by CNX
Feb. 14
FLA
Valentine’s Day Celebration  
Feb. 18
LAK
Team Yearbook presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
Feb. 22
MTL 
Kris Letang Bobblehead presented by UPMC*
Mar. 10
EDM 
Her Hockey Day presented by 84 Lumber
Mar. 16
NYR
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
Mar. 17
DET
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
Mar. 26
CAR
Pride Game
Mar. 28
CBJ 
Patterned Shirt presented by PPG*  
Apr. 6
TBL
Iceburgh Plush presented by PPG*   
Apr. 11
DET
Youth Hockey Night
Apr. 15
NSH 
Fan Appreciation Night presented by PPG
* Available to the first 10,000 fans

The Penguins open the 2023-24 regular season with a matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks on October 10 at PPG Paints Arena. Single game tickets for the home opener and all 2023-24 home games are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com. In addition, full and half season plans along with 12-Packs are available. Fans can click here to request additional information.