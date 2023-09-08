Penguins Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule

The Pittsburgh Penguins 2023-24 home schedule at PPG Paints Arena will feature 25 promotional giveaways or theme nights, it was announced today.

Highlights of the promotional schedule include a trio of bobbleheads of the longest-tenured players in franchise history. On January 6, Sidney Crosby bobblehead night presented by PPG will be held when the Buffalo Sabres come to town for a Saturday night tilt. Following that, fans can take home an Evgeni Malkin “Goal Counter” bobblehead presented by The Pavement Group on January 27 versus the Montreal Canadiens. Fans can complete the bobblehead trio of Pittsburgh’s captains with Kris Letang bobblehead night presented by UPMC on February 22 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Other notable giveaways include a Trapper Hat presented by UPMC Hillman Cancer Center as part of the Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Game on November 16 versus the New Jersey Devils, a Patterned Shirt presented by PPG on March 28 against the Columbus Blue Jackets and an Iceburgh Plush presented by PPG on April 6 versus the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Penguins will also hold a Halloween Celebration on October 30 versus Anaheim, Ugly Holiday Sweater night on December 21 versus Carolina, a New Year’s Eve Celebration on December 31 versus the New York Islanders, a Valentine’s Day Celebration on February 14 versus Florida and two St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations on March 16 against the New York Rangers and March 17 versus the Detroit Red Wings.

For the first time, the Penguins will hold a Youth Hockey Night on Thursday, April 11 versus the Detroit Red Wings. The season-ending celebration will recognize all Pittsburgh-area amateur hockey players for their remarkable seasons. As part of the festivities, there will be discounts for all youth hockey organizations, an in-game recognition of the Penguins Cup and USA Hockey National Championships, celebrity and Penguins alumni appearances, prizes, giveaways and interactive experiences on the concourse.