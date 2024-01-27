Malkin's Confidence-Boosting Goal Helps Penguins Get a Point

As Head Coach Mike Sullivan said earlier in the week, confidence is such a big part of playing sports, and when a player like Malkin goes through some challenging times, he’s no different than anybody else in the sense that doubt creeps in.

“He's still an elite player in this game, we believe strongly that he's going to be part of the solution here moving forward. He's just too talented a guy, he's too good of a person not to be,” Sullivan said.

“Nobody’s harder on himself than Geno. He understands that we rely on him to produce offense for us and when he doesn’t, nobody feels it more than he does. So it's never from a lack of effort with G, he's a hard-working guy, he’s a real competitive guy. So hopefully, that goal at the end, that's a huge goal that helps us get a hard-earned point. Hopefully, he'll gain a bit of confidence from that.”

It was an especially important goal considering the Penguins struggled on the man-advantage, going 1-for-8 on the night – though at first, they couldn’t have asked for a better start.

Letang drew a penalty on the first shift, and Jake Guentzel converted with 59 seconds to go on that man-advantage under two minutes into the evening, which ended a 0-for-14 drought. But the Panthers answered back with a power-play goal of their own shortly after.

Florida then made the Penguins pay on a tough sequence for Letang, who first got called for tripping, and then for interference during the delayed penalty call. He had made contact Aleksander Barkov, who went into the boards awkwardly and was down on the ice for a while (Barkov returned to the game a few minutes later after going to the locker room).

“I was going to the puck and Barkov kind of stepped in front of me, so I peeled off,” Letang said. “And I think I just put my hand on him and then either my stick or my skate clipped him and I think his foot got caught. But I did not hit him, that’s for sure.”

Florida converted one second into Letang’s second minor to take a 2-1 lead. The Penguins had a huge opportunity to respond a few minutes later when Sam Bennett got called for a double minor of his own, with 22 seconds left on a penalty to teammate Kevin Stenlund.

However, the Penguins couldn’t take advantage of their six straight minutes on the power play, and then got held scoreless on their first chance in the third. Sullivan switched up the units for their eighth and final chance with 5:25 to go in regulation, going with Letang, Crosby, Guentzel, Bryan Rust and Valtteri Puustinen on one, and Malkin, Erik Karlsson, Lars Eller, Jeff Carter and Rickard Rakell on the other.

“We have to stick with it. I mean, it's not been easy,” Letang said. “We get some traction sometimes and at some other points, we get discouraged. We have to stick with it and make sure that any chance we have to step on the ice and have a power play, we try to make a difference.”

Alex Nedeljkovic was especially terrific in overtime, making 29 saves on the night. Here’s what Sullivan had to say after the game, before the Penguins return to action on Saturday versus Montreal at PPG Paints Arena, their final contest before the bye week/All-Star break.