Talented Young Goaltender Joel Blomqvist Taking Next Step with Penguins 

When development camp ended back in July, Penguins goaltending prospect Joel Blomqvist went home to his native Finland with the knowledge that he’d be taking the next step in his career and turning pro with the organization upon returning in September.

“We all think it's time for him to come over, that he's ready,” Penguins Director of Player Development Tom Kostopoulos said of the young netminder, who signed a three-year entry-level contract in April. “He’s in a good spot. It was nice to have him at the end of the year in Wilkes-Barre. He'll come to rookie camp and NHL camp and compete for a spot.”

Now, Blomqvist has officially reported to Pittsburgh for the 2023 Prospects Challenge, with the agreeable temperatures here in the States an added bonus.

“It’s exciting with the upcoming season, and it’s a bit nicer weather here than back in Finland right now, so can't complain about that either,” Blomqvist said with a smile. “It's getting cold and dark back there now. It’s a lot different being on the other side of the earth from home, so it will be a challenge, but I'm open for it and excited about it.”

Blomqvist, 21, has been in the Penguins organization for three years now after the team made him their first pick of the 2020 NHL Draft, selecting the netminder in the second round (52nd overall). At the time, those who knew Blomqvist praised his potential. “I think he can be a starter in the NHL,” said Penguins European scout Petri Pakaslahti, who is based out of Finland and evaluated Blomqvist. “But you have to be patient.”

And the Penguins are continuing to remain patient, with Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas saying earlier this summer that Blomqvist will be spending time in the American Hockey League, because he needs that time to keep growing his game. But the development staff is pleased with how Blomqvist has progressed since getting drafted, gaining some valuable experiences both at home and abroad.

He split the 2020-21 season between Karpat of Liiga, Finland's highest professional league, and Hermes of Mestis, the second-highest, where he spent some time on loan. Blomqvist then started the 2021-22 campaign in more of a backup role with Karpat, while playing a few more games with Mestis. “But as the season went on, I got a chance to show myself. And with that, until the end of the season, I got to play more and got the chance to be the starter (in Karpat),” Blomqvist said.

At the year’s end, Blomqvist spent two weeks with WBS, appearing in one game while getting familiarized with the players, coaches, and North American style. He went back ready to keep building on everything he experienced, but unfortunately, Blomqvist’s 2022-23 season was limited by injury. “Last season was kind of tough with the injury. I missed a bunch of games,” Blomqvist said.

Blomqvist played in 21 regular-season games and three playoff games with Karpat before another stint with WBS, appearing in a matchup with Hartford on April 14. WBS head coach J.D. Forrest has liked what he’s seen from Blomqvist in each sample size from the past two years.

“Each game, he was really good,” Forrest said after the prospects practiced on Thursday before heading to Buffalo for the Prospects Challenge. “I think a lot of the differences here with the traffic and bigger bodies and more shot buying and just stuff happening around the net is something that he's going to get used to.”

Blomqvist agreed that constant awareness is a big key, but overall, he’s feeling confident about his game heading into a new situation – especially now that he’s healthy. Kostopoulos praised Blomqvist’s fitness level during development camp, saying he looked great in the fitness testing and was equally impressive on the ice, so he's done what he can to put himself in the best position possible - and the Penguins are thrilled to have him in the mix.

"His skillset as a goalie and his movement is, I think, elite," Goaltending Development Coach Kain Tisi said last summer. "We value that very much. He's got a calm demeanor; nothing really rattles him. If you've ever had the chance to talk to him, amazing young man; great human being. He's just got a phenomenal skillset and talent, and we're extremely excited for him."