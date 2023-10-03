Halifax Homecoming: Penguins Join Sidney Crosby for Unforgettable Experience in Nova Scotia

Matthew Clarke and his two children, Bobby and David, got there early hoping for a glimpse of the hometown Kid. Matthew had attended Crosby’s first and only other exhibition game in Halifax back on Sep. 19, 2006, and when he learned Sid was coming back, he wanted to bring the boys.

It wasn’t easy procuring tickets, as everyone in Nova Scotia wanted to watch the legend himself play an NHL game in their junior rink, with this one seating about 11,000 people. But Matthew and his wife managed to get three, ensuring core memories for their hockey-loving sons, who have attended the same hockey school Crosby went to as a kid in Prince Edward Island.

“This is a huge deal for us. We’re middle class. This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for us,” Matthew said. “To get this opportunity is pretty special. Sid is such an ambassador for the province. You couldn’t ask for a better ambassador for an athlete, a guy that comes back and gives back to his community and stuff. He’s inspirational for kids like these two. So, it’s a big deal.”

The Clarkes drove in from Bridgewater, which is about an hour away, and so did Matt Stewart and his young son Cullen. For families like theirs, seeing Crosby live had been more of a dream than a reality, with the closest NHL cities – Montreal, Ottawa and Boston – all over 10 hours away by car. To check off that bucket list item closer to their own backyards, and in such a unique environment, was special.

“This is pretty unbelievable,” Matt said. “Cullen's been a Crosby fan for as long as he can remember. So, it was pretty cool we got to see him. We've looked at opportunities to take him away to see a game, but just hasn’t worked out yet. So, this is perfect.”

Mae Chisholm has also been a Crosby fan for years. She was 87 years old when the Penguins won their last Stanley Cup, “and we thought that was the key,” joked her son Kevin. He’s one of 11 children, “but Sid’s the 12th child out there, and he’s the best.” Now 93 years old, she wasn’t sure if she’d ever get to see Crosby play. But Kevin drove her the three hours from Antigonish to Halifax for both the Penguins morning skate – where Crosby stopped to say hello as he walked off the ice – and the game later that night.

“It’s really thrilling. I can’t even believe I’m here, because when they were making the arrangements, I said to Kevin, I didn’t think I could make it because I am getting pretty old, you know,” Mae said with a chuckle. “But it’s a thrill to be here, for sure.”

Crosby wasn’t the only player the people of the Maritimes were excited to see. While the stands were filled with 87 jerseys, there were also red T-shirts with ‘Ryan Graves Hockey School’ printed on the front in white lettering, as the defenseman hosts a camp for kids in his native Yarmouth – about four hours away – each year. There were also signs for P.O Joseph, who played his junior hockey in Prince Edward Island for the Charlottetown Islanders of the QMJHL, which were proudly displayed during warmups.