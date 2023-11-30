Game Preview: Penguins at Lightning (11.30.23)

Gameday_A_1130_TBL_WEB
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Penguins close out a two-game road trip as they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at 7:00 PM.

The game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh locally and ESPN+ nationally. Fans can listen to the game on the Penguins app and on 105.9 the X.

Team Records: PIT (10-10-1) TBL (10-8-5)

Related Links

Game Notes

Tonight, Drew O’Connor is set to play in his 100th career game. The 25-yearold forward has played all 99 career games with the Penguins, registering 22 points (9G-13A). He has three points (2G-1A) in four career games versus Tampa Bay, including goals in back-to-back contests.

The Penguins have wins in five of their last six games against the Lightning (5-1-0) and have points in six of their last seven against them (5-1-1).

Jake Guentzel has points in 14 of his last 16 games (6G-12A). Since this stretch began on Oct. 24, only Sidney Crosby (10G-9A) has more points than his 18.

Evgeni Malkin (19) and Erik Karlsson (18) are each on the brink of hitting the 20-point plateau. They are looking to become the third and fourth players on Pittsburgh to accomplish this feat, joining Sidney Crosby (24) and Jake Guentzel (24). Only Edmonton (5), Tampa Bay (5), Vancouver (5), Toronto (4) and Colorado (4) have more players with 20-plus points.

Jeff Carter has 18 goals and 32 points (18G-14A) in 41 career games versus the Lightning. Only four active players have more goals against the Lightning than him.

Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh in goals (13) and points (24), is second in multi-point games (5), and has registered points in 17 of 21 games this season (81.0%). Crosby, who ranks 15th in NHL history with 1,526 points (563G-963A), is just one goal shy of cracking the top-25 list for most goals in NHL history.

Malkin and Bryan Rust each notched their 10th goals of the season on Tuesday night in Nashville. Between Malkin, Rust, and Crosby (10), the Penguins are now one of just two teams in the NHL with three 10-goal scorers on their roster.

Jake Guentzel notched an assist on Tuesday night against Nashville, tying him with teammate Sidney Crosby for the team lead in points with 24 (7G-17A). Guentzel’s 17 assists also rank first on Pittsburgh, and he currently sits two points shy of tying Paul Coffey for the 12th-most points in franchise history.

The Penguins have been one of the NHL’s best teams at 5-on-5 play this season. Pittsburgh’s 50 goals for at 5-on-5 are fourth in the NHL, and the Penguins have the NHL’s top-two point scorers at even strength: Crosby (21) and Guentzel (21).

Kris Letang (5G-35A--40 Pts.) and Erik Karlsson (13G-27A--40 Pts.) are tied for third in NHL history for points by a defenseman against the Lightning.

O'Connor speaks with the media

Away Game Triggers

PIT 2324 InGame Triggers Away

News Feed

 Rustache Takes Center Stage in Movember

 'Rustache' Takes Center Stage as Movember Winds Down
Penguins Fall to Nashville in Overtime on Controversial Sequence

Penguins Fall to Nashville in Overtime on Controversial Sequence
Penguins Announce Festive Five Holiday Ticket Pack

Penguins Announce Festive Five Holiday Ticket Pack
Game Preview: Penguins at Predators (11.28.23)

Game Preview: Penguins at Predators (11.28.23)
10 Facts About Number 10

10 Facts About Number 10
Bryan Rust Getting Closer to Return

Bryan Rust Getting Closer to Return
Penguins Flip the Script in Third Period against Toronto

Penguins Flip the Script in Third Period against Toronto
Game Preview: Penguins vs. Maple Leafs (11.25.23)

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Maple Leafs (11.25.23)
Penguins Sabres Recap

"We've Got to Be Better at Pushing Back": Sabres Rally in the Third to Hand Penguins a 3-2 Loss
Game Preview: Penguins at Sabres (11.24.23)

Game Preview: Penguins at Sabres (11.24.23)
Penguins Rangers Recap

Power Play Can't Find a Timely Goal in 1-0 Loss to Red-Hot Rangers
Game Preview: Penguins vs. Rangers (11.22.23)

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Rangers (11.22.23)
Penguins Sign Defenseman Dmitri Samorukov to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Defenseman Dmitri Samorukov to a One-Year Contract
Penguins Dealing with Some Injuries

Penguins Dealing with Some Injuries
Family and Friends Talk Reilly Smith: "He's Got a Heart of Gold"

Family and Friends Talk Reilly Smith: "He's Got a Heart of Gold"
Sidney Crosby Named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week

Sidney Crosby Named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week
Nedeljkovic Follows Up Goalie Goal in WBS with Huge Shutout versus Vegas

Alex Nedeljkovic Follows Up Goalie Goal in WBS with Huge Shutout versus Vegas
Game Preview: Penguins vs. Golden Knights (11.19.23)

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Golden Knights (11.19.23)