The Tiger

Ludvig and Shea Add Different Dimensions to Penguins' Defensive Depth

Sully Says: There Were a Lot of Good Things, But We've Got a Ways to Go

Positive Energy Surrounding Refreshed Penguins Going into Puck Drop

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Blackhawks (10.10.23)

The New Penguins Have Fit Right In

Pittsburgh’s Opening Night Roster Stays True to Its DNA

Penguins Finalize Roster for the 2023-24 Season

Penguins Claim Defenseman John Ludvig off of Waivers

Penguins Announce F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank as Official Away Game Jersey Partner 

Jake Guentzel Could Play on Opening Night

Penguins Sign Forward Colin White to a One-Year Contract

Sully Says Penguins at Sabres Final Preseason Game

Game Preview: Penguins at Sabres (Preseason)

Pittsburgh versus Buffalo Lineup (10.06.23)

Jansen Harkins Trying to Quickly Make a Good Impression

Sully Says: Penguins vs. Red Wings (Preseason)

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Red Wings (Preseason)

Game Preview: Penguins at Capitals (10.13.23)

The Penguins take to the road for the first time this season, venturing to Washington to battle the Capitals.

The game will ONLY be available to watch on ESPN+ and Hulu. To listen, tune in to 105.9 the X on the radio or on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (0-1-0) WSH (0-0-0)

Game Notes

The 2022.23 season marks the 19th season that generational talents Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin face off. The two have taken part in 65 head-to-head matchups, where Crosby and the Penguins have gone 38-23-4 against Ovechkin and the Capitals.

Jake Guentzel has recorded 26 points (11G-15A) versus the Capitals with two game-winning goals in 23 games. He has points in six-straight games against Washington (3G-6A) dating back to Nov. 13, 2021.

Bryan Rust has 20 points (12G-8A) in 30 career games versus the Capitals, which includes six goals over his last seven games against Washington. Additionally, Rust scored the first goal of the game on Tuesday, and has now scored a season-opening goal for the third straight season. Per NHLPR, the only player in Penguins history with a longer streak is Kevin Stevens (4x from 1989.90 to 1992.93).

Offseason acquisition Lars Eller returns to Capital One Arena for the first time since being traded from Washington at the trade deadline last season. Eller played parts of seven seasons with the Capitals from 2016-23, and was an instrumental part of Washington’s 2018 Stanley Cup Championship, notching a career-high 18 points (7G-11A) during that postseason run.

One of Pittsburgh’s offseason pickups, Matt Nieto, enters tonight’s game one point shy of 200 in his career. Last season, Nieto split the 2022.23 campaign between the San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche, recording 12 goals, 12 assists, 24 points, and two game-winning goals in 81 games.

