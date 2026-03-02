RECAP: Islanders 5, Panthers 4

ELMONT, N.Y. – That one stings.

Keeping the Florida Panthers from pocketing at least one precious point, Anders Lee scored in the final minute of regulation to lift the New York Islanders to a 5-4 win at UBS Arena on Sunday.

Falling to 30-27-3, the Panthers remain eight points out of a playoff spot.

“It’s tough to lose that way,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “I don’t think there was a lot of action, but the puck was never particularly well controlled. That will be the story for us. We had pucks just inside their line and didn’t get to the goal line to allow us to forecheck the puck. Turnovers, but they weren’t bad pass turnovers. Just had control, lose control.”

Back from injury, Dmitry Kulikov suited up in his first game since Oct. 9.

“You put in the work,” said Kulikov, who saw 20:27 of ice time in his return. “You’re trying to get out there, help the team win, trying to bring some energy and new life. Yeah, it was good to get out there and be a part of it again.”

Making his first-ever trip to the Empire State, Sandis Vilmanis opened the scoring for the Panthers when he gloved down a pass from A.J. Greer before slipping a backhand shot under Islanders goaltender David Rittich’s pads to make it 1-0 at 3:44 of the first period.

Cashing in on the power play, the Panthers doubled their lead when Sam Bennett beat Rittich with a far-side snipe from just inside the top of the left circle to make it 2-0 at 14:54.