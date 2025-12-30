RECAP: Panthers 5, Capitals 3

“Unreal setup,” Ekblad said of Reinhart’s assist. “He’s always got his head up and making great plays. I’m just happy to be the beneficiary of it.”

With 2:48 remaining in regulation, the Capitals earned a power play that eventually turned into a 6-on-4 advantage after they pulled Thompson for the extra attacker.

But with Bobrovsky shutting the door, Reinhart locked in the win when he backhanded the puck nearly the entire length of the rink and into the empty net to make it 5-3 at 19:25.

In the final two minutes, Bobrovsky had key saves on both Alex Ovechkin and Jakob Chychrun.

Climbing the NHL’s all-time wins leaderboard, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner finished with 23 saves to earn his 446th career win and claim sole possession of eighth place.

“He had four or five 2-on-1, backdoor saves,” Reinhart said of Bobrovsky’s performance. “That’s what he does. We’re a team where we’re trying to be aggressive, and the breakdowns that we do have, Bobby is constantly there making the big stop for us.”

THEY SAID IT

“It was a bit of disjointed game just with the amount power plays and the timing of them and the pace of the game. It didn’t feel like our last one. We’ll build hopefully in our sharpness.” – Paul Maurice

“It was kind of an ugly first two [periods], but we were able to stick with it.” – Sam Reinhart

“Coming off the Christmas break, for us, we want to pick up where we left off. I think this was a good starting point, and we have a challenge ahead tomorrow.” – Jeff Petry

“When that crowd pops, you feel it in your gut. It's awesome.” – Aaron Ekblad

CATS STATS

- Sam Reinhart extended his point streak to five games.

- Uvis Balinskis had a team-high four hits.

- Sam Bennett went 9-for-12 (75%) in the faceoff circle.

- With a goal and an assist against the Capitals, Aaron Ekblad has passed Stephen Weiss (394) and moved into fourth place on Florida's all-time points list with 395.

- The Panthers led 44-20 in shot attempts at 5-on-5.

- Sergei Bobrovsky made six high-danger saves, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Rest, recharge and do it again.

Returning to the ice in less than 24 hours, the Panthers will close out their back-to-back with a divisional matchup against the Montreal Canadiens at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

