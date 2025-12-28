RECAP: Lightning 4, Panthers 2

With 1:30 left in the middle frame, bad blood boiled over when Guentzel delivered a punch to A.J. Greer’s head. Following the ensuing whistle, Cirelli delivered a cross-check to Greer’s ribs that ushered in a multi-player brawl between both teams.

In the third period, the Lightning crossed the line once again when Scott Sabourin, who seems to always get called up from the AHL to face the Panthers, unleashed an egregious slash on Niko Mikkola before trying to throw down with Forsling.

For the incident, Sabourin received 14 total penalty minutes.

Even with all the stops and starts, the Panthers said they weren’t bothered by the whistles.

“We’re kind of used to that with these guys. I don’t think it affected the flow,” Maurice said. “There really isn’t any feel-good flow when the two teams play against [each other], and not a lot of that in the first game after the break.”

Despite earning a four-minute power play, the Panthers couldn’t find the equalizer with the man advantage following the penalty on Sabourin. Sent right back to the power play after a high stick against the Lightning right after, they unfortunately came up empty once again.

From there, the Panthers continued to come close but couldn’t tie things up.

Overall, they finished 1-for-10 on the power play despite racking up 16 scoring chances, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

Of Vasilevskiy’s 24 saves, nine came on the penalty kill for the Lightning.

“I thought we did a good job, honestly,” Samoskevich said of the execution with the extra attacker. “We had a ton of chances, a ton of zone time. I think just perfecting that zone time is going to be the key to moving on. I thought it was pretty good and we had good chances.”

With 55.6 seconds left, Kucherov extended Tampa Bay’s lead to 4-2 with an empty-net goal.

THEY SAID IT

“Learn from something every game, win or lose. I think, especially when we lose, it always seems to get us better.” – Mackie Samoskevich

“He (Luke Kunin) gives it everything every shift. He gives his whole heart out there. That fires up the rest of the team.” – Gustav Forsling

"Good on him (Luke Kunin). That's a different tale of the tape there, but not of the heart. Good for him." – Paul Maurice

CATS STATS

- Brad Marchand extended his point streak to seven games.

- Eetu Luostarinen recorded a team-high six hits.

- Seth Jones blocked a team-high three shots.

- Florida led 4.53-2.94 in expected goals, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Panthers will return to the ice and kick off a back-to-back with a matchup against Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

