What’s Brewing: SoFlorida Weekend; Stenlund in Sunrise

Looking ahead at another big week for the Panthers

By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop

With the playoffs fast approaching, the Florida Panthers are still sitting pretty.

Improving to 43-25-3 with a come-from-behind 4-3 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, the defending Stanley Cup champions remain in first place in the Atlantic Division.

Florida’s 89 points leads both the Toronto Maple Leafs (87) and Tampa Bay Lightning (85).

Following a six-game road trip, a home game against the Penguins was a welcome sight.

"Six games on the road is a long time, so just happy to be home and get the support from our fans,” forward Anton Lundell said after the win. “I'm really happy with our battle today."

After enjoying two well-deserved days away from the rink, the Panthers will return to the ice for practice on Wednesday in preparation for two more matchups at Amerant Bank Arena.

Welcoming back 2024 Stanley Cup champion Kevin Stenlund to Sunrise, the Panthers will kick off their week by hosting the Utah Hockey Club on Friday. After that, they’ll close out their homestand with an afternoon battle against the Montreal Canadines on Sunday.

Both games will be part of SoFlorida Weekend, which you can read more about below.

THE GAMES

Friday, March 28: vs. Utah Hockey Club – 7 p.m. ET

  • **TV & Streaming**: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, NHL Network (out of market)
  • Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Sunday, March 30: vs. Montreal Canadiens – 1 p.m. ET

  • **TV & Streaming**: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, NHL Network (out of market)
  • Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

LAST DANCE WITH UTAH

The Panthers will close out their season series with Utah on Friday.

In their first meeting on Jan. 8, the Panthers took a 4-1 win at Delta Center.

Helping the Panthers pick up two points during their inaugural trip to Salt Lake City, Jesper Boqvist scored a pair of goals in the win, while Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 of 26 shots.

At the time of this writing, Utah has posted a 5-4-1 record over its last 10 games sits six points out of the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Clayton Keller leads Utah in scoring with 78 points (24 goals, 54 assists), while Nick Schmaltz ranks second with 57 points (17 goals, 40 assists).

This game will also mark Kevin Stenlund’s first time back in Sunrise since helping the Panthers claim the Stanley Cup in June.

In addition to playing an integral role on the penalty kill, Stenlund logged 15 points (11 goals, four assists) in 81 regular-season games with the Panthers in 2023-24.

For tickets, click HERE.

PANTHERS ON THE PROWL

Making a difference has never looked so cool.

During a press conference on Monday at Baptist Health IcePlex, the American Cancer Society (ACS) announced the launched of ‘Panthers on the Prowl,’ which is a Southeast Florida fundraising campaign supporting cancer research, patient services and more.

Co-chaired by Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito and his wife, Julie, ‘Panthers on the Prowl’ brings together art, community and philanthropy to support cancer research while celebrating South Florida’s hockey pride.

Donors to ‘Panthers on the Prowl’ can acquire their life-sized panther sculptures, which are intended to be displayed in workplaces, restaurants, boardrooms, homes and beyond, to serve as powerful symbols of solidarity with people facing cancer and support the ACS.

“Julie and I are thrilled to launch this unique initiative to support the American Cancer Society’s critical work,” said Bill Zito. “This campaign invites the South Florida community to Join the Prowl, raising funds and awareness for a cause that’s close to our hearts. Displaying your panther sculpture will show that you’re ‘IN’ and supporting the vision to end cancer for everyone.”

For more information, click HERE.

SOFLORIDA WEEKEND

There’s nothing like South Florida.

On Friday against Utah and Sunday against Montreal at Amerant Bank Arena, the Panthers will host their first-ever SoFlorida Nights celebrating the quirkiness of the Sunshine State.

Need some help visualizing the vibes?

Take a look at the SoFlorida designs from Phill Flanders in the below X post.

From sandals to floral-print shirts, fans are encouraged to look the part during the games.

Additionally, fans can also shop the SoFlorida collection online or at Pantherland.

To view the collection at FLATeamShop.com, click HERE.

PANTHERS PLUS OFFER

There’s no better time to put the Panthers in your pocket.

Right now, fans can enjoy the quarter-season pass of Panthers Plus for just $24.99.

This brand-new subscription provides fans with streaming access to all remaining Panthers games this season, as well as the team’s first-round playoff games.

Panthers Plus is currently available on iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire and more!

For more information, click HERE.

MILESTONE WATCH

  • Evan Rodrigues is five goals away from his 100th NHL goal.
  • Carter Verhaeghe is five points away from his 300th NHL point.
  • Anton Lundell is five assists away from his 100th NHL assist.
  • Seth Jones is one goal away from his 100th NHL goal.
  • Sergei Bobrovsky is three games away from his 750th NHL game.
  • Paul Maurice is three wins away from his 915th as a head coach, which would move him past Barry Trotz (914) for the third most on the NHL’s all-time list.

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

From Tampere, Finland to the top of the hockey world.

Check out Aleksander Barkov’s path to the Panthers in our latest “Journey to the NHL.”

FROM THE ‘GRAM

Aleksander Barkov and Sergei Bobrovsky always get it done in the shootout.

Check out their work in Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

TIKTOK IN THE TERRITORY

The magic of the mic!

Sam Bennett was wired for sound during his goal in D.C.



A mic'd up goal for the buddies 🐶🐱 #nhl



IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

