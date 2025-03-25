What’s Brewing: SoFlorida Weekend; Stenlund in Sunrise

With the playoffs fast approaching, the Florida Panthers are still sitting pretty.

Improving to 43-25-3 with a come-from-behind 4-3 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, the defending Stanley Cup champions remain in first place in the Atlantic Division.

Florida’s 89 points leads both the Toronto Maple Leafs (87) and Tampa Bay Lightning (85).

Following a six-game road trip, a home game against the Penguins was a welcome sight.

"Six games on the road is a long time, so just happy to be home and get the support from our fans,” forward Anton Lundell said after the win. “I'm really happy with our battle today."

After enjoying two well-deserved days away from the rink, the Panthers will return to the ice for practice on Wednesday in preparation for two more matchups at Amerant Bank Arena.

Welcoming back 2024 Stanley Cup champion Kevin Stenlund to Sunrise, the Panthers will kick off their week by hosting the Utah Hockey Club on Friday. After that, they’ll close out their homestand with an afternoon battle against the Montreal Canadines on Sunday.

Both games will be part of SoFlorida Weekend, which you can read more about below.

THE GAMES

Friday, March 28: vs. Utah Hockey Club – 7 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, NHL Network (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, NHL Network (out of market) Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Sunday, March 30: vs. Montreal Canadiens – 1 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, NHL Network (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, NHL Network (out of market) Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

LAST DANCE WITH UTAH

The Panthers will close out their season series with Utah on Friday.

In their first meeting on Jan. 8, the Panthers took a 4-1 win at Delta Center.

Helping the Panthers pick up two points during their inaugural trip to Salt Lake City, Jesper Boqvist scored a pair of goals in the win, while Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 of 26 shots.

At the time of this writing, Utah has posted a 5-4-1 record over its last 10 games sits six points out of the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Clayton Keller leads Utah in scoring with 78 points (24 goals, 54 assists), while Nick Schmaltz ranks second with 57 points (17 goals, 40 assists).

This game will also mark Kevin Stenlund’s first time back in Sunrise since helping the Panthers claim the Stanley Cup in June.

In addition to playing an integral role on the penalty kill, Stenlund logged 15 points (11 goals, four assists) in 81 regular-season games with the Panthers in 2023-24.

PANTHERS ON THE PROWL

Making a difference has never looked so cool.

During a press conference on Monday at Baptist Health IcePlex, the American Cancer Society (ACS) announced the launched of ‘Panthers on the Prowl,’ which is a Southeast Florida fundraising campaign supporting cancer research, patient services and more.

Co-chaired by Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito and his wife, Julie, ‘Panthers on the Prowl’ brings together art, community and philanthropy to support cancer research while celebrating South Florida’s hockey pride.

Donors to ‘Panthers on the Prowl’ can acquire their life-sized panther sculptures, which are intended to be displayed in workplaces, restaurants, boardrooms, homes and beyond, to serve as powerful symbols of solidarity with people facing cancer and support the ACS.

“Julie and I are thrilled to launch this unique initiative to support the American Cancer Society’s critical work,” said Bill Zito. “This campaign invites the South Florida community to Join the Prowl, raising funds and awareness for a cause that’s close to our hearts. Displaying your panther sculpture will show that you’re ‘IN’ and supporting the vision to end cancer for everyone.”

SOFLORIDA WEEKEND

There’s nothing like South Florida.

On Friday against Utah and Sunday against Montreal at Amerant Bank Arena, the Panthers will host their first-ever SoFlorida Nights celebrating the quirkiness of the Sunshine State.

Need some help visualizing the vibes?

Take a look at the SoFlorida designs from Phill Flanders in the below X post.