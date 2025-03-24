RECAP: Panthers 4, Penguins 3 (SO)

SUNRISE, Fla. – No quit in the Cats.

In a comeback win, the Florida Panthers capped off their back-to-back with a 4-3 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“I thought we were a little slow in the first and then Barky (Aleksander Barkov) throws a hit on the first shift in the second period,” head coach Paul Maurice said on the team battling back. “After that our game just rounded and we got better.”

With the win, Florida (89 points) improves to 43-25-3 and sits two points ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs and four in front of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Putting the Panthers on the board first, Sam Reinhart ripped a shot by Tristian Jarry at 11:24.

The goal was Reinhart’s 34th of the season.