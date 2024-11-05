What’s Brewing: Panthers back in Sunrise; Military Appreciation Night

The wait is finally over … your Cats are back!

Following a perfect 5-0-0 road trip that started in New York and ended in Finland, the Florida Panthers are eager to kick off a homestand at Amerant Bank Arena this week.

“Looking forward to it,” head coach Paul Maurice said.

Cruising into the week on a five-game winning streak, the Panthers currently sit atop the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference with an outstanding early-season record of 9-3-1.

Easing back into their normal routine after sweeping the Dallas Stars at the 2024 Global Series, the Panthers will play just two games this week back in their own barn.

After hosting the Nashville Predators (4-7-1) on Thursday, they’ll face the Philadelphia Flyers (4-7-1) on Saturday while celebrating their annual Military Appreciation Night.

To see what else is going on around the Territory, continue reading below.

THE GAMES

Thursday, Nov. 7: vs. Nashville Predators – 7 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; SiriusXM Channel 91 / App & Streaming 931

560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; SiriusXM Channel 91 / App & Streaming 931 Giveaway: Atlantic Division champion replica banners

Giveaway: Atlantic Division champion replica banners

Saturday, Nov. 9: vs. Philadelphia Flyers - 6 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM Channel 219 / App & Streaming 931

560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM Channel 219 / App & Streaming 931 Theme Night: Military Appreciation Night

Theme Night: Military Appreciation Night

FOOD DRIVE

Giving back is always a good thing.

The Panthers will hold their annual non-perishable food drive to benefit Harvest Drive on Thursday prior to their matchup with the Predators.

Fans can drop off donations at the Publix Plaza between 5-7:30 p.m. E.T.

Acceptable non-perishable food items include cereal, powdered milk, mac and cheese, peanut butter and jelly, canned vegetables, beans and other various canned goods.

No glass please!

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT

On Saturday, the Panthers will host their first of two Military Appreciation Nights.

Presented by CITY Furniture, a special ticket offer is available to all veteran and active military members, their families and friends.

Those that purchase this exclusive ticket package will receive one Challenge Coin per seat included as well as the opportunity to participate in a postgame slap shot on the ice.

Drink discounts are also available in the Coors Light Cold Zone with valid military ID.

Since the inception of the 'Heroes Among Us' program in 2013, the Panthers have honored over 450 members of the Military, including over 100 WWII Veterans, 50 Vietnam Veterans and 20 Korean War Veterans.

To view the ticket package, click

PANTHERS PLUS CONTEST

Have you check out Panthers Plus yet?

Fans that create an account at PanthersPlus.tv from now until Nov. 11, 2024 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a team-signed Panthers jersey.

While it’s not required for entry, fans that also purchase a Season Pass will gain access to all locally produced Panthers games during the regular season and first round of playoffs.

Games on Panthers Plus will only be available within the Panthers regional broadcast area.

For more information, click

STACHE DASH COMING UP

There's still time to sign up to run!

The Florida Panthers Foundation will host its 5th annual 'Florida Panthers Stache Dash 5K' presented by Baptist Health Cancer Care at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, Nov. 16.

This run is designed to raise awareness for men's cancer research and prevention.

All participants will receive a finisher medal, bib, swag item and one upper-level ticket to a Panthers game during the 2024-25 season (blackout dates and restrictions apply.)

For more information or to register, click

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

If you have a sauna, let your friends use it!

We learned that and more during our chats with fans in Finland at the Global Series.