Florida Panthers 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Single Game Tickets Available April 9 at 10 a.m. (ET)

By Florida Panthers PR
SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today that 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs single game tickets for Round 1 will go on sale to the general public on April 9 at 10 a.m. (ET). Tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or by visiting FloridaPanthers.com.

The Panthers clinched a playoff spot for the sixth consecutive year and will enter the postseason as the reigning Stanley Cup Champions.

2024-25 Season Territory Members will have first access to presale tickets starting April 7 at 10 a.m. (ET) and are encouraged to check their Account Manager and emails to purchase. Fans interested in Season Territory Memberships for the 2025-26 season are encouraged to join the waitlist by clicking here.

Fans interested in receiving presale access for single game tickets can join the Panthers email newsletter ‘93 Society. '93 Society subscribers are the first to receive exclusive ticket promotions, presale access, upcoming Amerant Bank Arena concert information and more. Those interested in joining '93 Society to receive presale ticket access should click here. ‘93 Society subscribers presale begins April 8 at 2 p.m. (ET).

Round 1 Playoff dates, times and opponent will be released at a later date.

Stay tuned to FloridaPanthers.com and Panthers official social media channels to find out information on giveaways, watch parties, activities surrounding home playoff games, merchandise and more.

