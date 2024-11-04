Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Gracyn Sawchyn on a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

SUNRISE, Fla.– Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zitoannounced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Gracyn Sawchyn on a three-year, entry-level contract.

“Gracyn is a talented skater with strong stick-handling skills and a high compete level,” said Zito. “We are excited to watch him continue to develop within our system.”

Sawchyn, 19, has appeared in 12 Western Hockey League (WHL) games with the Edmonton Oil Kings in 2024-25, tied for the team lead with eight goals and pacing all Oil Kings skaters with 20 points (8-12-20).

The 5-foot-11, 157-pound native of Grande Prairie, Alberta has skated in 124 career WHL games over three seasons with Seattle (2022-23 to 2023-24) and Edmonton (2023-24 to 2024-25), recording 142 points (45-97-142). Appearing in 17 career playoff games and amassing 11 points (3-8-11), Sawchyn became an Ed Chynoweth Cup (WHL) champion with Seattle in 2022-23.

Sawchyn was originally selected by Florida in the second round (63rd overall) at the 2023 NHL Draft.

