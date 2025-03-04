What’s Brewing: New Cat in Town; NHL Trade Deadline

The Florida Panthers keep making waves.

In their first game after acquiring defenseman Seth Jones in a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Blackhawks, the defending Stanley Cup champions took care of business in their own barn, defeating the cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning by a score of 2-1 on Monday.

At 38-21-3, the Panthers are currently tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs for the most points in the Atlantic Division.

“I really liked it,” captain Aleksander Barkov said after scoring a pair of highlight-reel goals in the hard-fought win over the Lightning. “We had a good effort the whole game. We knew that they’re a really good team and playing really well, so we had to be at our best.”

Winners in each of their last four games, the Panthers will try to keep on rolling and sink their teeth deeper into the top spot in the division with two more key matchups this week.

Closing the book on their five-game homestand, they'll host the playoff-hopeful Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday and the rebuilding Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

As for Jones, the newest Panther is looking forward to settling into South Florida.

“When you look at the standard in the NHL, this is it,” said Jones, who saw 22:56 of ice time in his debut on Monday. “The way they play, I keep saying the style of hockey, it’s physical, it’s in your face, and it’s aggressive, the defense pinches everything. Everyone works hard on both sides of the puck, and that’s the most important thing for me.”

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week and beyond, continue below.

THE GAMES

Thursday, March 6: vs. Columbus Blue Jackets – 7 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: 790 WAXY (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

790 WAXY (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931 Theme Night: Vamos Gatos

Saturday, March 8: vs. Buffalo Sabres – 6 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: 790 WAXY (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

BOQVIST EXTENDED

Jesper Boqvist has found a home.

After joining the Panthers on a one-year deal last summer, the 26-year-old forward was inked to a two-year contract extension on Tuesday that runs through the 2026-27 season.

“Jesper has proven to be a highly competitive and dynamic forward who can be used in all situations,” President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito. “He fits seamlessly with our group, and we are excited to have him continue his career.”

The latest player to find their game in South Florida, Boqvist registered 22 points in 59 games this season, including scoring a career-high 12 goals.

Moving up and down the lineup with ease, the speedy Swede ranks third among Florida’s forwards in even-strength goals with 11, including three game-winners.

NHL TRADE DEADLINE

Even after making a splash with their acquisition of five-time NHL all-star Seth Jones, the Panthers could potentially still make more moves prior to the upcoming trade deadline.

With Matthew Tkachuk recently being placed on LTIR, they have the cap space to add.

That is, of course, if Tkachuk remains out until the playoffs, which is a possibility.

To read up on Tkachuk’s status, click HERE.

With the phones likely already ringing, the trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET on Friday.

Stay tuned for updates.

BATTLE WITH THE BLUE JACKETS

Could this be a potential playoff matchup?

With both teams currently on four-game winning streaks, the Panthers will need to be at their best when they host the Blue Jackets on Thursday at Amerant Bank Arena.

Owning a 30-22-8 record, Columbus currently holds the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, while also sitting just four points out of third place in the Metropolitan Division.

A threat to win the Norris Trophy, Zach Werenski has been a driving force behind the Blue Jackets’ resurgence, leading them with 64 points (18 goals, 46 points) from the blue line.

A surprisingly potent offense, Columbus ranks fifth in the NHL with 3.35 goals per game.

For tickets, click HERE.

REGISTER FOR CATS CUP

No ice? No problem!

The Panthers are partnering with HockeyFest Game On! to give you the first Cat’s Cup Tournament.

This brand-new street hockey (no skates!) event will take place March 15 and 16 at Amerant Bank Arena, presented by Coors Light & Verizon.

With both adult and kid divisions, each game will be played 3-on-3 with a goalie. Two additional players can be added to each roster for an additional fee.

Food, music, drinks and more will be available for all to enjoy.

For more information or to register your team, click HERE.

AUTONATION SWEEPSTAKES

Right now, fans can enter to win the ultimate Panthers game day experience.

Presented by AutoNation, one lucky fan will score four Vault tickets to see the Panthers take on the Maple Leafs on April 8, with valet parking, a Zamboni ride and a jersey included.

To enter, click HERE.

MILESTONE WATCH

Dmitry Kulikov is four assists away from his 200th NHL assist.

Evan Rodrigues is five goals away from his 100 th NHL goal.

NHL goal. Carter Verhaeghe is seven points away from his 300 th NHL point.

NHL point. Anton Lundell is five assists away from his 100 th NHL assist.

NHL assist. Seth Jones is three goals away from his 100th NHL goal.

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

Meet the new guy!

Check out Seth Jones’ introductory press conference in the video below.