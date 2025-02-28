Travel Blog: Mackie Samoskevich

Ever wonder what a road trip is like for an NHL rookie?

For any player, 41 road games and 31 different arenas is certainly a grind.

Giving fans some insight into his day-to-day routine, Mackie Samoskevich documented his experience for FloridaPanthers.com during the team’s most-recent road trip to Nashville.

MONDAY (DAY BEFORE GAME)

Morning

We usually have a meeting at 10:00 a.m. (the day of departing). I usually try to get there an hour before that. Eat breakfast and get into the ice tub just to wake up. I think that's a good way to get the day going and feel refreshed for practice.

Then I make it to the gym after that, roll out and warm some stuff up. I like to get on the bike for like 10-15 minutes just to get the blood flowing and wake up a little bit more.

That leads right into the meeting. Usually, we do a video meeting or talk about how our next couple days are going to look.

After that, it's into a workout for more of a warmup to get primed for practice and feeling good.

Practice

Usually about 30 minutes before (practice) I like to start getting ready. Then it’s pretty much 15-20 minutes on the ice and try to get as many touches in as I can -- shooting, rims, anything. After, I like to get in the sauna a little bit. Cool down, a little more ice stuff, get fed and then head to the plane.